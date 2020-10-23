SI.com
Omaha RB/LB Scott Becomes Wyoming's 8th Known Commit

Tracy Ringolsby

When the Omaha Public Schools went to a virtual program in the fall due to the outbreak of Covid-19, eliminating fall sports, Sam Scott was left in limbo in his bid to earn a Division I football scholarship.

He decided to transfer to Skutt Catholic High School, where he has excelled this fall as a linebacker/running back, and college programs noticed, including the University of Wyoming, which along with Northern Illinois, South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota offered him a scholarship.

Baylor, where he visited before the COVID-19 shutdown, and Virginia Tech also showed interest in Scott.

This week, 6-foot-2, 215-pound Scott announced he was committing to Wyoming, where he is projected to move from outside linebacker to middle linebacker.

Scott is the eighth known commitment to Wyoming, the third from Nebraska, including preferred walk-on Tommy McEvoy, a linebacker from Clarkson, Neb.

In five games this season, he has made 29 tackles, 11 solo, and also rushed 53 tiems for 643 yards, scoring eight touchdowns.

With only 13 seniors and grad transfers on their roster, plus the opportunity for all of them to return for another season because of COVID-10, the Cowboys are expected to have a smaller than normal recruiting class.

