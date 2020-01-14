Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Place-Kicker Rothe Represents Cowboys in East-West Shrine Game Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- University of Wyoming senior place-kicker Cooper Rothe will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl this Saturday. The game that brings together the top senior players in the country will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will kick off at 1:00 p.m., Mountain Time. The game will be televised live on NFL Network and will be broadcast on radio on Sirius XM NFL Channel 88.

Rothe, who will play for the East Team in the Shrine Bowl, concluded his Wyoming career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, with 342 career points scored. He broke the previous record of 324 points scored by  Sean Fleming from 1988-91. Rothe also set a UW career record for field goals made, with 59, breaking Fleming’s previous record of 57. His 342 points scored ranked him No. 7 among all active FBS players competing at the end of the 2019 season, and his 59 field goals made ranked him No. 6 among active FBS players.

During Rothe’s Wyoming career, he was one of three finalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Also in 2018, Rothe was voted the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, and he earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors.

tandc

Rothe was a starter on four bowl-eligible teams and played in three bowl games during his career at UW. 

Wyoming posted an 8-5 record in 2019 and captured the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Championship with a 38-17 win over Georgia State. 

The Cowboys compiled a 6-6 record in 2018, earning bowl eligibility for the Wyoming Football program for the third consecutive season. 

Rothe also was a leader of a team that posted an 8-5 record in 2017 and captured a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. 

As a true freshman in 2016, Rothe scored 103 points as the Cowboys ended the season with an 8-6 record, a spot in the 2016 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and a berth in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. The 2016 team  defeated two Top 25 teams and was named the National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for one of those wins.

That last Wyoming Cowboy to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl was safety Andrew Wingard, who played in the game in 2019.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys CB/Kick Returner Tyler Hall Set for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Cowboys CB/Kick Returner Tyler Hall Set for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Katelyn Blattner Claims 1st MWC Swimmer of the Week Honor

Cowgirls Katelyn Blattner Claims 1st MWC Swimmer of the Week Honor

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Brayden Love Claims 2nd WAC Swimmer of the Week Award

Cowboys Brayden Love Claims 2nd WAC Swimmer of the Week Award

Tracy Ringolsby

Marble Working His Way Into Increased Role With Cowboys Basketball

Marble Working His Way Into Increased Role With Cowboys Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys DE Solomon Byrd Selected to Freshman All-America Team

Cowboys DE Solomon Byrd Selected to Freshman All-America Team

Tracy Ringolsby

New Mexico Gets Only "A" In CBS Sports Dennis Dodd Grading of New Mountain West Football Head Coaches

New Mexico Gets Only "A" In CBS Sports Dennis Dodd Grading of New Mountain West Football Head Coaches

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestling Comeback Falls One Point Short at South Dakota State

Cowboy Wrestling Comeback Falls One Point Short at South Dakota State

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Coach Allen Edwards on Another Step forward for Kwane Marble

Listen In: Coach Allen Edwards on Another Step forward for Kwane Marble

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Allen Edwards on Cowboys Inability to Finish Off UNLV

Listen In: Allen Edwards on Cowboys Inability to Finish Off UNLV

Tracy Ringolsby

Kwan Marble Talks About Emerging in Recent Games as a Freshman Factor for Cowboys

Kwan Marble Talks About Emerging in Recent Games as a Freshman Factor for Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby