Players' Choice: Chambers, Muma, Cryder and Krall Selected Cowboy Football Team Captains

Tracy Ringolsby

It was in the midst of what was Sean Chambers' redshirt year with Wyoming that coach Craig Bohl decided to put Chambers behind center midway in a game against Utah State. Instantly, the leadership qualities were obvious. A veteran team rallied around Chambers, who saw the Cowboys win the first three games he started, before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Chambers suffered a season-ending injury in his fourth game -- his third start -- which kept him from burning his redshirt, although his time on the field allowed his teammates to earn a respect for Chambers.

He reaffirmed his on-field impact a year ago before a late-season broken ankle forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season and the Cowboys trip to the Arizona Bowl.

Chambers' teammates reaffirmed their respect for Chambers on Saturday, voting the redshirt sophomore one of the Cowboys' four team captains for 2020.

In addition to Chambers, redshirt junior center Keegan Cryder, redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall, and linebacker Chad Muma were voted team captains.

Chambers is expected to share the quarterback duties with redshirt freshman Levi Williams, with the announcement on Saturday seemingly underscoring the fact Chambers will be the starter when the Cowboys open the season next Saturday at Nevada. Chambers will, however, see playing time in an approach that Bohl has admitted is a change from how he has approached the quarterbacks previously in his head coaching career.

Cryder was a second-team All-Mountain West selection at center as a sophomore a year ago. This week, Cryder was added to the watch list for the Rimmington Award, presented annually to the top center at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

Muma is a junior from Lone Tree, Colo., and a third generation Cowboy, following in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather, and father. He assumes a key role on defense after the graduation of Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, both of whom are in the NFL.

Crall underscores the far-reaching approach that Bohl and his staff in recruiting. He arrived at Wyoming as a preferred walk-on from Hicksville, Ohio, the first athlete from the small town in northwestern Ohio to play college football, and was not only put on a full scholarship.

