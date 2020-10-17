Pokes in the Pros: Allen/Bills vs. Mahomes/Chiefs Presents Exciting Monday Matchup

From the Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – It's a match up NFL fans will embrace -- former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and the defending Super Bowl Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs and highly-decorated quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the final game of the weekend involving a former Cowboy.

The arm strength of Mahomes and Allen has been a topic of conversation among NFL fans, and the two says they could have a post-season "throw off." On Monday, however, the focus will be on how well that direct their offenses in a key NFL showdown.

Meanwhile, 10 former Cowboys will line up on Sunday.

On Sunday in the Rocky Mountain Region, fans can watch on CBS when the Broncos and Mike Purcell take on the New England Patriots and . Wyoming native Logan Wilson and the Bengals take on the Colts on Fox in the morning contest as well.

Sunday, October 18

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Marcus Epps (Eagles) – Epps played a season-high 72 percent of the defensive snaps at Pittsburgh with one total tackle. He has 17 tackles for the season for the Eagles.



The Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Chase Roullier (Redskins) – Roullier has played every snap and started every game this season. In fact, Roullier has started 42 games in his career and has yet to record a penalty this season.



Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Brian Hill (Falcons) – Hill rushed for 39 yards at Carolina for the second-highest total this season. He has 133 rushing yards this season and 650 yards for his career.

(Falcons) – Hall made his first career tackle against Carolina on Sunday. He played 62 percent of the special teams reps.

Eddie Yarbrough (Vikings) – Yarbrough was waived by the Vikings on Sunday, but signed with the practice squad for Minnesota. He appeared in the season opener.



Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Andrew Wingard (Jaguars) – Wingard recorded one tackle last week at Houston and left the game with injury. He was placed on injured reserve.



Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Logan Wilson (Bengals) – Wilson recorded his second career interception last week. He leads all NFL linebackers with two for the season. He also has nine tackles for the season.



Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, 11:00 a.m. on Fox

Tashaun Gipson (Bears) – Gipson recorded four tackles last week. He has 478 tackle in his career. He has played every snap defensively this season.



Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

Mike Purcell (Broncos) – The game last week was rescheduled. Purcell has 103 career tackles and 13 this season.

Cassh Maluia (Patriots) – Maluia has not recorded any stats this season.



Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 6:20 p.m. on NBC

Mark Nzeocha (49ers) – Nzeocha is on injured reserve for the defending NFC Champions.



Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 3:00 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Josh Allen (Bills) – Allen threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has 1,589 yards passing this season with 14 touchdowns. Allen has 44 career touchdowns and 6,752 career passing yards.