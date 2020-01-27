Welcome to 7220
QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

Tracy Ringolsby

Sebastian Harsh, a multi-position player from Scottsbluff, announced his commitment to the Wyoming football program on Sunday. He becomes the school's 22nd commitment -- the third of the second signing period, meaning he cannot sign a letter of intent until Feb. 5.

Harsh is expected to be a linebacker for the Cowboys. He is the fourth Nebraska player to commit to Wyoming.

"Wyoming has been there from the beginning, and there wasn't one time where I doubted the relationship that was forming," Harsh told the Omaha World-Herald. "The coaching staff there is pretty amazing, and coach Bohl is everything that people say he is . . . a stand up guy who is a man of his word. I know they trust and believe in my to become the player and more important the man I am to become."

Harsh was offered a walk-on at Nebraska, but opted to accept the scholarship to Wyoming. He also had offers from Division II schools Nebraska-Kearney, Chardon State and Northeast Oklahoma.

"I feel less stressed now that I know where my home will be and that my decision is finally made," he said. "Now all there  is to do is  finish this last semester while keeping myself physically active and ready myself for the transition to college."

A pass/run quarterback, Harsh completed 38 of 70 passes for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games for Scottsbluff High School his senior year, and rushed for 1,797 yards and 32 toucdhdowns on 200 carries. He also averaged 38.4 yards on punts, and 55.2 yards on 41 kickoffs, including 21 touchbacks.

He is the Cowboys fourth recruit from Nebraska, joining running back Joseph Braasch of Columbus, offensive guard Kohl Herbolsheimer of Milliard South in Omaha, and defensive tackle Caleb Robinson of Burke High School in Omaha. The three, along with Harsh, are in addition to six Nebraska products from the class of 2019.

"It definitely feels more comfortable knowing that there are Nebraska kids there," he said.

