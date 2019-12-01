Quick Hits From Cowboys Loss at Air Force

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

TEAM NOTES

•The Cowboys and Falcons met for the 58th time on Saturday.

•Wyoming, which had won the three previous matchups with Air Force, is now 26-29-3 all-time against Air Force.

•The Pokes moved to 12-18-1 against the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

•Freshman Levi Williams rushed for 79 yards for the game, a career-high for the quarterback

•Williams also finished the game 6-of-11 for 84 yards passing, also a career-high.

•Wyoming completed passes to five different receivers in the contest.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

•The Pokes defense was led by Alijah Halliburton with 13 tackles.

•Halliburton has had double-digit tackles in six games this season for the Pokes.

•Halliburton went over 212 tackles in his career. He had 199 coming into the contest.

•Linebacker Logan Wilson added 10 tackles. He entered the game with 404 career tackles and now has 414 in his career.

•Defensive end Garrett Crall added 10 tackles. His career high coming into the game was nine last season against Air

Force.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

•Cooper Rothe tied Sean Fleming for the career field goals record at Wyoming with a 26-yard make in the fourth quarter. He now has 57 in his career with the Pokes.

•He later passed Fleming to stand alone in the all time field goals lead with 58. He hit a 23-yarder in the final three minutes.

•Senior Tyler Hall added a 58-yard kicker return in the 4th quarter. He is the NCAA’s active leader in kickoff returns.

COACH BOHL QUOTES

“Wish Air Force All the best as they go into the post season. I thought their players played really hard, and executed well.

"We played hard, we can probably execute a little bit better than what we did. It was a great effort, but we can certainly play better.”

“I thought their defensive front did a great job of being disruptive. We had a hard time staying man-on-man. We popped a couple of plays down there, but we couldn’t come up with enough movement to stick a couple plays in the end zone.”

Was this the toughest you have seen a defense play against Xazavian Valladay?

“We knew going in. This is, I believe, the most complete Air Force team that I have seen since I have been the head coach. I told Troy Calhoun that before the game. We were going to have a hard time moving the football and we certainly did.”

“We are going to move forward. I know a bunch of guys are disappointed in the locker room. This is a big ball game for our program. It’s a big game for Air Force as well. Hats off to them. They won, I told our guys to keep their heads up and move forward.”

How did you think the defense played overall?

“I thought we did a good job of keeping points off the board compared to last year. We gave them too many first downs. We should have been tackling, they knocked us off the football too much, more than we like.”