Season-Opening Notebook: Cowboys Defense Rallied in Second Half

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

A post-game Notebook from Wyoming's season-opening 37-34 overtime loss to Nevada:

-- Wyoming fought back from a 28-6 deficit with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter to take a 34-31 lead in the first overtime before falling by a final of 37-34 to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

-- Saturday was the Cowboys' 17th OT game. The Pokes are 8-9 (.471) all-time in overtime games.

-- The only other time Wyoming played a season opener in overtime was the 2016 season opener versus Northern Illinois on Sept. 3, 2016, when Wyoming won 40-34 in 3 overtimes.

-- The Cowboys are now 78-44-2 (.637) in season-opening games.

-- Wyoming had won its last two season openers -- a 37-32 home win over Missouri in 2019 and a 29-7 road victory at New Mexico State in 2018. The last time UW lost its season opener was in 2017 at Iowa. The Hawkeyes won that game 24-3.

-- In Mountain West Conference openers, the Pokes are 11-11 (.500).

-- UW had defeated Nevada three straight games dating back to Oct. 2015 before losing Saturday’s game in Reno.

--The game marked the second time Wyoming and Nevada had opened a season against one another. Wyoming won the other season opener between the two teams by a score of 25-6 back on Sept. 5, 1992. UW was a member of the Western Athletic Conference at the time. Nevada was a member of the Big West Conference.

-- In Mountain West Conference openers, the Cowboys and Wolf Pack had only opened MW play against one another one other time in history on Oct. 6, 2012. The Wolf Pack won that game 35-28 in Reno.

-- Craig Bohl’s Wyoming teams are 4-3 (.571) in season openers.

-- From the 3:47 mark of the third quarter to the end of regulation, Wyoming’s defense forced Nevada into four three-and-out series, including three consecutive. The only series they didn’t force a three-and-out was following a Wyoming turnover, which turned into a Nevada field goal.

-- The Poke defense forced two first-half turnovers on two recovered fumbles. The first fumble was forced by linebacker Chad Muma and recovered by his running mate at linebacker Charles Hicks. The second fumble was forced by defensive end Cameron Smith and recovered by redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole.

-- UW’s defense also made an outstanding goal-line stand in the second quarter, holding Nevada out of the end zone on four consecutive plays from the one-yard line.

-- Wyoming’s defense recorded 8.0 tackles for losses for 39 yards and had 3.0 sacks for 23 yards.

-- The Cowboy defense was led by junior linebacker Chad Muma with a career high 14 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and 4 assists, 1.0 TFL and 1 forced fumble. It was Muma’s second career double-figure tackle game. He had 10 tackles versus Missouri in 2019.

-- True freshman defensive end Cameron Smith recorded the first forced fumble of his career. He also had 1.0 sack, 1.5 TFLs and 2 total tackles.

-- Sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks recovered the first fumble of his career, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole also recorded the first fumble recovery of his career.

--Redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Neyor recorded the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, catching three passes for 102 yards and averaging 34.0 yards per reception.

-- Neyor’s 102 yards receiving is the first 100-yard receiving game for a Wyoming player since Nov. 17, 2018, when tight end Tyree Mayfield had 112 receiving yards vs. Air Force.

-- Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams ended the day with 267 yards of total offense (227 passing, 40 rushing). He completed 16 of 31 passes (51.6 percent) and threw 1 TD and 1 INT. He also rushed for 2 touchdowns of 21 and 8 yards. Including a two-point conversion, he was responsible for 20 of Wyoming’s 34 points.

-- It was the second consecutive game in which Williams accounted for over 250 yards of total offense. He had 287 yards of total offense (234 passing yards and 53 rushing yards), 3 passing TDs and 1 INT and 1 rushing TD in Wyoming’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl victory to end the 2019 season.

-- Junior running back Xazavian Valladay led Wyoming in all-purpose yards with 131 (rushing for 87 yards and catching 44 yards worth of passes). Valladay led the Mountain West and ranked No. 26 in the nation in 2019 in all-purpose yardage, averaging 124.08 yards per game.

-- True freshman place-kicker John Hoyland kicked the first four field goals of his college career. Hoyland connected from 27 and 36 yards in the first half. His third field goal came with only 23 seconds remaining in the game from 42 yards out to tie the game at 31-31. His fourth field goal came in the first overtime from 38 yards to give Wyoming its first lead of the game at 34-31.

-- Graduate transfer punter Nick Null punted six times for an average of 40.7 yards per punt, and he placed one of his six punts inside the opponent 20-yard line in his first appearance as a Cowboy.