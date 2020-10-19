Senior Defensive End Garrett Crall Out for  Opener with Foot Injury

Ready to open the season on Saturday at Nevada, the Cowboys already stripped down defensive line has taken another hit. Senior captain Garrett Crall won't travel with the team for the opener, remaining in Laramie in hopes he will be fully healed from off-season foot surgery.

Coach Craig Bohl is optimistic Crall could return as soon as the home opener Oct. 30 against Hawaii. The problem is a slow healing wound from surgery Crall underwent late in the spring.

"We believe we will have him back next week," said Bohl. "It is something our trainer said he had never seen. It's been a lengthy process and know it has been discouraging for Garrett."

At least Crall figures to be back in a week. Even before he was knocked out of the opener the Cowboys were looking for help on the defense. The Cowboys had four defensive players opt out of the 2020 season, including starting defensive end Solomon Byrd, nose tackle Mario Mora, and free safety Rome Weber, plus Davon Wells-Ross, who was set to be the backup to Byrd.

"It is hard dealing with some of the stuff going on. After us not having a season and having a season, all the ups and downs of that alone, and then to have the injury it has been taxing mentally, physically and emotionally. It's going to be tough to sit and watch the game (from Laramie)."

Originally a walk-on, Crall is one of four captains that the players selected for the 2020 season. He said the foot issue first surfaced during preparations for the Arizona Bowl in late December, and there was an initial attempt to treat it without surgery because he already was scheduled for labrum surgery.

When treatment didn't work, he underwent surgery in May "and things went well." The wound in the bottom of the foot, however, did not heal quickly.

"Now everything is looking good and looking up," he said. "Now it's a matter of getting my strength back."

Crall said he has been helping his fellow defensive lineman in preparation for Saturday.

Redshirt Jaylen Pate will start in place of Crall, joining an defensive line that has two years, and a sophomore in addition to Pate listed as starters, and two red-shirt freshman, and a sophomore among the backups.

"All of them should be confident," said Crall. "They have to know they are here for a reason. Coach Bohl recruited them for a reason."

Cowboys' Season-Opening Two-Deep