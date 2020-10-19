SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyFootballMen's HoopsSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Senior Defensive End Garrett Crall Out for  Opener with Foot Injury

Tracy Ringolsby

Ready to open the season on Saturday at Nevada, the Cowboys already stripped down defensive line has taken another hit. Senior captain Garrett Crall won't travel with the team for the opener, remaining in Laramie in hopes he will be fully healed from off-season foot surgery.

Coach Craig Bohl is optimistic Crall could return as soon as the home opener Oct. 30 against Hawaii. The problem is a slow healing wound from surgery Crall underwent late in the spring.

"We believe we will have him back next week," said Bohl. "It is something our trainer said he had never seen. It's been a lengthy process and know it has been discouraging for Garrett."

At least Crall figures to be back in a week. Even before he was knocked out of the opener the Cowboys were looking for help on the defense. The Cowboys had four defensive players opt out of the 2020 season, including starting defensive end Solomon Byrd, nose tackle Mario Mora, and free safety Rome Weber, plus Davon Wells-Ross, who was set to be the backup to Byrd.

"It is hard dealing with some of the stuff going on. After us not having a season and having a season, all the ups and downs of that alone, and then to have the injury it has been taxing mentally, physically and emotionally. It's going to be tough to sit and watch the game (from Laramie)."

Originally a walk-on, Crall is one of four captains that the players selected for the 2020 season. He said the foot issue first surfaced during preparations for the Arizona Bowl in late December, and there was an initial attempt to treat it without surgery because he already was scheduled for labrum surgery.

When treatment didn't work, he underwent surgery in May "and things went well." The wound in the bottom of the foot, however, did not heal quickly.

"Now everything is looking good and looking up," he said. "Now it's a matter of getting my strength back."

Crall said he has been helping his fellow defensive lineman in preparation for Saturday.

Redshirt Jaylen Pate will start in place of Crall, joining an defensive line that has two years, and a sophomore in addition to Pate listed as starters, and two red-shirt freshman, and a sophomore among the backups.

"All of them should be confident," said Crall. "They have to know they are here for a reason. Coach Bohl recruited them for a reason."

Cowboys' Season-Opening Two-Deep

image_2020-10-19_162154
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Is Company: Chambers Remains Starting Quarterback, But Williams Will Get Snaps, Too

Wyoming Cowboys feel they have two No. 1 quarterback in Sean Chambers and Levi Williams and will use them both in games this season

Tracy Ringolsby

Odds Are: Wyoming Favored by Three at Nevada in Season Opener

Mountain West begins it's 8-game season on Saturday with six games.

Tracy Ringolsby

Crall A Captain -- As A Cowboy Football Player, Not in the Military

Crall figured he would join a branch of the military out of high school, but wound up at the University of Wyoming playing football instead

Tracy Ringolsby

Players' Choice: Chambers, Muma, Cryder and Crall Selected Cowboy Football Team Captains

Chambers' selection as team captain would seem to indicate he will be Cowboys starting quarterback in season-opener at Nevada next Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

Pokes in the Pros: Allen/Bills vs. Mahomes/Chiefs Presents Exciting Monday Matchup

10 former Cowboys will be in uniform in Sunday NFL games, including Mike Purcell and the Broncos taking on the New England Patriots

Tracy Ringolsby

Bohl Anxious for Next Week to Pass and Season to Open

Wyoming Cowboys have had solid workouts, but the lure of playing a game has them looking ahead

Tracy Ringolsby

Magic Memories: Cowboys Win Over Georgia State in Arizona Bowl Saturday Replay on Cowboy Network

Cowboys highest-scoring Bowl Game effort came in victory over Georgia State in last year's Arizona Bowl

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen: The QB So Many Thought Couldn't Is Proving He Can

Josh Allen has made huge strides in the NFL and is now finding himself mentioned in the same breath as Patrick Mahomes

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Take the Court On Opening Day of Fall Workouts -- 41 Days Until Opener

Linder says offensive system was put in place during summer; focus turns to getting the ball down the floor

Tracy Ringolsby

Countdown: Cowboys Fine Tuning for Football Opener in 10 Days

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has ties to Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, and others on Nevada staff

Tracy Ringolsby