Settling In: Bohl Receives One-Year Extension, Extending His Contract Through 2024

Craig Bohl has rebuilt a foundation for success with the Wyoming football programs over the past six seasons. And he plans to see the rebuild through.

Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman announced Thursday that Bohl's contract has been extended for one year, through the end of the 2024 season. His salary will remain the same for the additional year as he is scheduled to earn in 2023.

“Craig (Bohl) has done an outstanding job building our football program into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference over the past six seasons,” said Burman. “I felt it was important for the continued success of our program to extend Coach Bohl’s contract. With this one-year extension, it will enable our coaching staff to continue to recruit at a very high level as they have been, and it sends a message to our current players and potential recruits that our program is going to be strong for years to come.”

Hired away from North Dakota State for the 2014 season, Bohl inherited a team that had made three bowl trips in 20 years, and which suffered from player attrition in recent years.

The Cowboys went 4-8 in 2014 when they had only six seniors, and 2-10 in 2015 with seven seniors. They have been bowl eligible in each of the four years since, and have played in three bowl games, winning both the Potato Bowl against Central Michigan, 37-14, in 2017, and the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State, 38-7, on New Years Eve 2019. In the 2017 Poinsetta Bowl they lost 24-21 to Brigham Young.

The Cowboys have been bowl eligible each of the last four years, and have gone four consecutive seasons without a losing record for the first time since an eight-year stretch from 1993-99.

The Cowboys are looking for a fourth bowl bid in five years this season, which would be Cowboy first.

“Leia and I are so grateful for the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming,” said Bohl. “We appreciate President Seidel and Tom Burman entrusting us with the leadership of Cowboy Football. To our fans, including the UW students, your support of our program over these past few years has meant more than you can know, and has been a big part in us building a successful program.

"In the midst of all the ups and downs we have had these past few months surrounding this season, it is good for us to have some stability for our student-athletes and in regard to continuing our recruiting efforts. This contract extension is important in providing that sense of stability. We look forward to more great years in the future.”

Currently in his seventh year as head coach of the Cowboys, Bohl led UW to the 2016 Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title and a spot in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game.

He was named the 2016 Mountain West Coach of the Year in voting by MW head football coaches and media members covering the conference.

The excitement surrounding Cowboy Football from fans was evident last season when Wyoming Football enjoyed the second largest attendance at home games in school history, averaging 23,007 fans per game.

Since 2016, Wyoming has posted a 20-6 (.769) home record, went undefeated in home games in 2019 and has currently won its last eight home games.

Prior to coming to Wyoming, Bohl led North Dakota State to three consecutive FCS National Championships in 2011, ‘12 and ‘13.

In 2012 and ‘13, Bohl received both The Sports Network Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year Award and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS National Coach of the Year Award. He became the first coach in the first 27 years of the Eddie Robinson Award to win it in consecutive seasons.

In 2013, he also received the Liberty Mutual FCS Coach of the Year Award, which is presented in partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. His other National Coach of the Year honor came in 2006, when he was recognized by the Football Gazette as the FCS National Coach of the Year.

As an assistant coach at his alma mater, Nebraska, he was part of two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) National Championship teams in 1995 and ‘97 as the Huskers’ linebacker coach. Bohl has compiled an overall head-coaching record of 140-73 (.657) at the collegiate level, including an 8-5 overall record last season at Wyoming.