#SI99 Is Out: Check Out The Top 99 High School Senior Football Prospects

Tracy Ringolsby

What began as a list of 1,000 top high school football prospects has been whittled down to the top 99 by Sports Illustrated recruiting staff. 

And of those 99, 24 are not yet committed to a Power 5 School, including eight of the top 20 ranked players.

Check out the #SI99 story on the SI website:

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/unveiling-the-preseason-si99-rankings 

And don't miss the video on the #SI99:

https://videos-fms.jwpsrv.com/0_5f43e24d_0x0bb4d538fa5a411b62bca031cb96dfb5b16ef2a3/content/conversions/4XumlkLY/videos/D8HYlImQ-32494389.mp4

Football

