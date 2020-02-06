Sources Say: Cowboy Football Set to Formally Announce Three Coaching Staff Additions

LARAMIE -- While the "I's" have to be dotted and the "T's" crossed, the three new assistant coaches for Wyoming football are expected to be announced on Thursday, including the return of popular former Cowboys' linebacker coach Marty English.

Head coach Craig Bohl is set to add Jay Swavel as the defensive coordinator, according to Football Scoop, as well as English as the defensive ends coach, and Ben Boyd as the cornerbacks coach.

They fill voids that hit the Cowboys less than two weeks prior to Wednesday's second recruiting period for the Class of 2019 when former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich lured former Wyoming defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive ends coach AJ Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson.

Swavel has an extensive coaching background, dating back to a term as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky in 1994. He was on the staff at Minnesota from 2011-16, the first five years as a defensive back coach, and as a defensive coodinator in 2017.

He became the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest in 2017, but was relieved of his duties four games into 2018 and did not coach in 2019.

English, who began his collegiate coaching career at Northern Colorado, originally came to Wyoming with Joe Glenn, and was on the Cowboys staff from 2003-11 before being let go by Glenn's replacement, Dave Christensen, following the 2011 season.

English has a reputation for being a players' coach, and is noted for his strong ties in Colorado. His father was a long-time coach at Alameda High School in Lakewood, and English has strong ties in the recruiting world in Colorado, which has become an emphasis under Bohl, as it was when Glenn was the Cowboys coach.

Under Christensen, and during his six years at Colorado State, English's impact was lessened because Christensen, and CSU coaches Jim McElwain and Mike Bobo, did not put emphasis on recruiting in Colorado.

Bohl, however, has embraced Colorado as a focal point for Wyoming recruiting.

Boyd most recently coached cornerbacks and special teams at Eastern Illinois (2019). A defensive back at Aurora University from 1996-99, Boyd began his coaching career as an associated head coach/defensive coach at Luther College (Iowa) 2002-10. He coached special teams and defensive backs at Northern Dakota (2011-13), Aurora University (Ill.) 2014, Central Washington (2015-18) before taking the job at Eastern Illinois.