Sports Illustrated Projects Cowboys LB Logan Wilson as 3rd Round Draft Choice of Broncos

Logan Wilson was a quarterback-wide receiver-defensive back-placekicker in his days at Natrona County High School in Casper. He had one scholarship offer out of high school -- from his homestate school, the University of Wyoming.

And even the Cowboys weren't exactly sure where the 185-pound Wilson would fit on the field. He redshirted that first year in school, and found himself sliding into a linebacker spot once he started to play for the Cowboys.

Now look at him -- all 250 pounds of him.

The NFL draft will be held this month and Wilson is the lone Cowboy projected to go in the first five rounds in Kevin Hanson's latest projections for Sports Illustrated.

Considered a mid-to-late-round possibility initially, Hanson projected Wilson to go in the third round, with the 83rd pick in the draft, to the Denver Broncos.

That is a surprise nationally, but not to the folks who watched Wilson play at Wyoming, where he was voted the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016, and was voted by his teammates a captain of the Cowboys his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

And that's not all the recognition that has come the way of Wilson, who after being credited with 94 tackles in his freshman season had three consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons, and finished his career with 421 tackles, fourth on the Mountain West all-time list and the fourth highest in Wyoming history.

This off-season he was selected first-time All-America by Pro Football Focus, second team by USA Today and third by the Associated Press. He was the only one of the six nominees for the Dick Butkus Award who was not from a power-five school.

Wilson is one of eight Mountain West players projected by Hanson to go in the first five rounds:

1st round (20th overall): Quarterback Jordan Love, Utah State, by Jacksonville Jaguars.

2nd round (46th overall): Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, Boise State by Denver Broncos.

3rd round (79th overall): Defensive end Curtis Weaver, Boise State, by New York Jets.

3rd round (79th overall): Linebacker Logan Wilson, Wyoming, by Denver Broncos.

3rd round (102nd overall): Offensive lineman Netane Muti, Fresno State, by Pittsburgh Steelers.

4th round (139th overall): Wide receiver John Hightower, Boise State, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5th round (179th overall): Offensive lineman Keith Ismael, San Diego State, by Denver Broncos.

5th round (180th overall): Linebacker David Woodward, Utah State, Dallas Cowboys.

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/09/nfl-mock-draft-14-five-rounds-no-trades