Take Note: Halliburton Feels Foundation Has Been Laid; Cowboys Can Only Get Better

Elijan Halliburton has been a part of the four-year revival of Cowboys football.

The final good-bye -- Tuesday's 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona bowl -- was that brought a feeling of satisfaction, along with a saddness at the same time.

"My emotions are all over the place," he said. "I don't now what to think. I am happy.I am excited. I am sad. It's my last game. Such a big game. I am excited for the Wyoming program for the years to come."

Halliburton is one of those Colorado renegades, who head north for college after being put on hold by the schools in their home-state, the players who find such a pleasure in things like going Halliburton being a part of a Wyoming team that won all four games against CSU during his time.

"It is really important to me," said Halliburton, who attended Overland High School in Aurora, Co. "I was overlooked by CSU and Colorado.I took a chance with Wyoming. It was important for me to make sure this program had success."

He made his presence felt in his final game in a Cowboys uniform, earning Defensive Player of the Game honors in the Arizona Bowl.

SOPHOMORE RUNNING back Xazavian Valladay was selected the Offensive Player of the Game, gaining 208 yards on 26 carries, and also catching three passes for 91 yards. He scored two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving.

Despite being slowed earlier in the season by nagging injuries, it was the seventh time he rushed for 100 or more yards, the second time he surpassed 200, this season.

And he had rave reviews for redshirt quarterback Levi Williams, who started a college game for the first time in the bowl game.

"A great leader steps on the big states like this and does everything he did," said Valladay. "He is a great leader."

That, said Valladay, gives the Cowboys double-coverage in the quaerterback area.

"We know we have a lot of weapons on offense," he said.

WILLIAMS BRINGS a different look to the Cowboys offense. He completed 11 of 26 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and also rank for 65 yards -- 12 of which were taken off his total because he was sacked for a 12 yard loss -- for a touchdown.

The 26 pass attempts were the most for the Cowboys in any of their eight wins this year, and the third most overall. the previous high in a victory was 19 in the Cowboys 31-3 win against Nevada.

BOHL BECAME the first coach in Cowboys history to win two bowl games. The Cowboys are 2-1 in bowls under his leadership, having beaten Georgia State this year and Central Michgan in 2017 in the Potato Bowl. They lost to BYU in 2016 in the Poinsettia Bowl.

The Cowboys are 8-8 overall in Bowls. At the other extreme of Bohl is Pau Roach, went 0-3, losing the 1987 and 1988 Holliday Bowl, and the 1990- Copper Bowl.

QUICK HITS

-- The Cowboys 524 yards total offense was a season-high. Their previous high was 498 yards against UNLV in a 53-17 Cowboys victory.

-- Alijah Halliburton had 11 tackles, giving him 130 tackles this season, tops on the Cowboys roster.

-- The Cowboys open the 2020 season with four non-conference games -- hosting Weber State Sept. 5, and Utah Sept. 19, and playing at Louisiana Sept. 12 and Bll State Sept. 26.

In the conference, the dates have not been determined, but they will host air Force boise State, San Diego State and Utah State, and host Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico nd UNLV.