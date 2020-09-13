SI.com
The Legend of Josh Allen Grows in Buffalo

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen had a hard time find anybody interested him as a quarterback when he came out of high school. Finally, after being denied the chance to walk-on at Fresno State, just down the road from his California home, he went to junior college for a year, and then sent letters to 100 college football coach.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was the only one to reply.

That was fine with Allen. He came to Wyoming, found himself the sixth-pick in the NFL draft three years later, going to the Buffalo Bills, and the legend of Allen continues to grow -- on the field and off the field.

Move over, Flutie Flakes. There’s a new cereal in Western New York dedicated to a man who throws a ball for a living.

Allen has a cereal in a collaboration with Wegmans, a Northeastern grocery store in a charity event.

As Allen explained on twitter:

Big weekend ahead! Football is back and Limited Edition Josh’s Jaqs will be available in @Wegmans stores starting this Sunday, September 13th. It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, thanks @PLBSports !! Pick up a box and support Oishei Children’s Hospital @ochbuffalo

joshjaqs
Football

