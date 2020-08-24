SI.com
They Are Classics: 13 Wyoming Football Games to Be Featured in the Fall on Cowboy Sports Network

Tracy Ringolsby

Laramie -- The Cowboy Sports Network and University of Wyoming athletics department announced Monday that 13 classic Wyoming football games will be aired on Saturday afternoons from September through November on the Cowboy Sports Network.

“We’re excited to deliver some of the great Cowboy football games of the past, and support our Cowboy Sports Network radio affiliates across Wyoming,” said Brad Poe General Manager of Wyoming Sports Properties. “It’s tough on all of us to not have a 2020 season, but we’re hoping these classic games will help our partners, while rekindling some great memories for our fans. We certainly appreciate the support of our affiliates throughout the state.”

The games will be broadcasted every Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on Cowboy Sports Network affiliates. The contests will feature a pregame show with Dave Walsh and Kevin McKinney reflecting on their favorite memories from that day. The broadcast will also feature the original postgame sound from the game.

The first contest will feature the Cowboys’ 23-3 win over Virginia in 2007 on Sept. 5. In all, the 13 contests also features non-conference wins over Tennessee (Sept. 12) in 2008 and the Wyoming win over Missouri last season on Nov. 14.

Cowboy Football Classics will also feature four Border War wins along with two wins over San Diego State and the Pokes’ win over Boise State in 2016. Alongside Wyoming’s win key road win over Air Force in 2018. The final two broadcast will feature the last two bowl games with wins over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl against Georgia State.

