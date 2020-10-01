Third Time No Charm: Wyoming Right Tackle Velzaquez Suffers Torn Labrum

Senior right tackle Alonzo Velazaquez stands 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at more than 310 pounds. He has the quickness and strength that makes him a force on the Cowboys offensive line -- when he is healthy.

And that has been a problem.

Velazquez is battling an injury for the third season in a row.

Coach Craig Bohl said Wednesday Velazquez suffered a torn labrum during a walk through.

It's the third year in a row that Velzaquez has been forced to deal with an injury that figures to limit his playing time. Velazquez has appeared in 24 games (23 starts) during his first three years at Wyoming, including the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl against Georiga State last New Years Eve.

He missed the first two games of the 2018 season, and then underwent OCD surgery that sidelined him for the final five games of his sophomore year. He missed three games mid-season in 2019 after suffering a knee injury in the San Diego State game, which led to surgery. He did, however, return to appear in the final three games of the regular season plus the bowl game.

"Outside of that I feel we are pretty healthy," said Bohl.

THE COWBOYS HAVE, however, lost five defensive players, who opted out of the 2020 season for medical reason: sophomores Solomon Byrd, a defensive end, Claude Cole, a defensive tackle, Mario Mora, a nose tackle, and Rome Weber, a free safety, along with junior defensive end Davon Wells-Ross.

Bohl, however, did make mention of the strong effort in practice on Wednesday of freshman defensive tackle Caleb Robinson from Omaha; redshirt freshmsn defensive tackles Caleb Robinson, Cole Godbout, and Victory Jones.

Cowboys junior long snapper Jesse Hooper and redshirt junior offensive guard Gavin Rush have decided to move on. Hooper is finishing up his degree in the fall semester, and Rush, who missed the past two seasons with injuries, is going to intern with the Athletic Department's strength and conditioning staff.

BOHL SAID HE is "encouraged" that if all things stay the same, the Cowboys will be able to have 7,000 fans in War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys season opener. The date of the game will be announced when the Mountain West finishes setting up the schedules for the teams.

"I'm certainly excited we are going to have fans in the stands," said Bohl. "A big part of college football is the atmosphere fans created,: said Bohl. "I hope the people who show up, yell like crazy and make it sound like they are 30,000."

THE DEFENSIVE BACKFIELD will have a new look with the graduation of starting cornerback Tyler Hall and strong safety Alijah Halliburton, along with sophomore Jordan Murray, who was the backup at cornerback a year ago, who is not returning to school.

THE COWBOYS worked out in full bad for the first time on Wednesday.

"It was a great start, a lot of enthusiasm," said Bohl. "We had been in half pads previously. ... Whenever you put full pads on the pace picks up a little big."

Bohl was impressed with quarterbacks Sean Chambers, a redshirt sophomore, and Levi Williams, a redshirt freshman. He said both of them threw the ball well, but added, "We need to be able to throw the ball. Our completion percentage needs to improve. I think (assistant head coach/offensive coordinator) Brent Vigen has done a good job with them fundamentally, both Sean and Levi."