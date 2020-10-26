SI.com
Two Expected Changes in Cowboys Updated Depth Chart

Tracy Ringolsby

Levi Williams knew he was going to play on Saturday in Reno. He just didn't expect to be behind center for all but three snaps in the Cowboys 37-34 loss, taking over after Sean Chambers suffered a broken fibula.

Williams is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the revised depth chart released by the Cowboys on Monday. The only other change is the emergence of John Hoyland to the No. 1 place-kicker for extra points and field goals.

In his college debut, Hoyland, a walk-on from Broomfield, Co., was 4-for-4 on field goals -- including a 42-yard kick with 23 seconds left in regulation time that tied the game, and a 38-yarder in overtime that gave the Cowboys a brief 34-31 lead.

Hoyland the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, got the call when Luke Glassock was sidelined with a groin strain.

The Cowboys did not list a backup for Williams. Head coach Craig indicated a decision would be made in the next day or so between redshirt freshman Gavin Beercup and walk-on freshman Hank Gibbs.

