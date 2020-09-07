Update: 13 Former Wyoming Cowboys Survive NFL Cutdown

Thirteen former Wyoming Cowboys -- 10 who are products of the Craig Bohl Era in Laramie -- are set to be on NFL Opening Day rosters.

The NFL teams had to reduce their rosters to 53 players on Saturday, and 13 of the 16 Cowboys who were in camp made the cut, including Casper Natrona alum Logan Wilson, a linebacker who was the third-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in the spring.

Players who were cut -- and could wind up on a taxi squad -- were cornerback Tyler Hall, a free agent in the Class of 2020; tight end Austin Fort, who initially signed with the Denver Broncos as a free-agent a year ago, and linebacker Cassh Maluia, sixth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots last spring.