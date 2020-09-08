SI.com
Update: 14 Former Wyoming Cowboys Survive NFL Cutdown

Tracy Ringolsby

Fourteen former Wyoming Cowboys -- 11 who are products of the Craig Bohl Era in Laramie -- are set to be on NFL Opening Day rosters.

The NFL teams had to reduce their rosters to 53 players on Saturday, and 13 of the 16 Cowboys who were in camp made the cut, including Casper Natrona alum Logan Wilson, a linebacker who was the third-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in the spring, and fellow linebacker Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round selection of the New England Patriots.

Maluia did not make the initial cut but was promoted from the taxi squad Monday, as reported by Ian McMackin of GoWyoGo.com.

Cornerback Tyler Hall, a free agent in the Class of 2020, was added to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, and tight end Austin Fort, who initially signed with the Denver Broncos as a free-agent a year ago, was placed on the Broncos Injured Reserve on Monday.

Football

