Updated Depth Chart: Cowboys Go 3-Deep at Quaterback

Tracy Ringolsby

With the loss of Sean Chambers with a broken fibular, coach Craig Bohl never waivered in his commitment to red-shirt freshman Levi Williams as the starting quarterback. On Tuesday he doubled up in the announcement of the backup for Williams.

Sophomore Rayn Marquez and freshman Gavin Beerup are both listed. 

Williams was behind center for all but the first three snaps in Saturday's game at Nevada taking over at Chambers was injured. He will be making his second start for Wyoming against Hawaii on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Williams made his first college start in the Cowboys' Arizona Bowl victory against Georgia State last New Year's Eve.

Marquez also is listed as the holder for field goal and extra point attempts.

Football

