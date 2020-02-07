Updated: Wyoming Addresses Needs With Final 6 Signees for Recruiting Class of 2020

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys added four high school signees, a highly-ranked junior college tight end and grad-transfer kicker on Wednesday, filling out the final spots for their 25-player recruiting class for 2020.

Colin O'Brien, a tight end from Saddleback Community College in California, actually signed with the Cowboys during the midyear junior college transfer signing period that ran from Dec. 18 through Jan. 15, and is enrolled in the spring semester in Laramie.

"We are extremely pleased with the additions to this class," said UW head football coach Craig Bohl. "We were able to meet all our needs that we had targeted in this recruiting class and this is the furthest we've ever been in the recruiting process in terms of meeting all our needs and balancing out our class. We had a methodical plan about how we put this class together, and we're excited about these guys academically and athletically.

"We were able to do a lot of homework on these young men. That, combined with us having a good season, helped our profile when we were out recruiting. We did not waiver from recruiting the type of young man we know can be successful here, and so we feel very good about this class."

Highlights of the New Wyoming Cowboys

∙The five underclassmen helped lead their teams deep into their respective state playoffs this past season.

∙Two of the individual players were named to All-Metro teams in the metropolitan areas of San Antonio, Texas and San Francisco, Calif

∙Three were rated as three-star recruits by 247Sports.

∙Cornerback Xavier Carter was named to the Class 5A-2 District 11 First Team as a cornerback his senior season.

∙Wide receiver Joshua Cobbs earned First Team All-District 13 in Class 5A-1 as a senior. He was also named to the 2019 SA Preps Sub-6A Public School Elite 33 All-Metro Team for San Antonio. Cobbs was selected to and played in the 2020 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game. Dave Campbell's Texas Football described Cobbs as "The most impressive specimen in the game."

∙Wide receiver Tyrese Grant was selected as both a First Team All-District 11 wide receiver and First Team All-District 11 cornerback in Class 3A-2 in 2019. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

∙Junior college tight end Colin O'Brien comes to Wyoming from Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif. O'Brien was ranked by both 247Sports and ESPN as a three-star recruit. 247Sports also ranked O'Brien as the No. 6 junior college tight end recruit in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 25 overall junior college recruit in the state of California.

∙Connor Shay was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Shay was named by Cal-Hi Sports as its 2019 North Coast Section (NCS) Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected to the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle First Team All-Metro Team as a linebacker.

Placekicker/Punter Nick Null fills a blaring weakness in light of the graduation of Cooper Rothe, who converted 76.6 percent of his field goal attempts in four years with the Cowboys, and set a school scoring record with 342 points.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Null also provides protection for the Cowboys at punter with the graduation of Ryan Galovich. The Cowboys do have senior-to-be Tim Zaleski, who does have two potential years of eligibility because of limited playing time due to injuries and the emergence of Zaleski.

Null averaged 39.5 yards a punt for Cornell, 16 punts landing inside the 20 and seven covering at least 50 yards. Null also converted six of eight field goal attempts for Cornell, the longest of which was 49 yards.

Early Enrollees

Two members of Wyoming's 2020 recruiting class have already joined the Cowboy Football program. Junior college tight end Colin O'Brien from Mission Viejo, Calif., and freshman nickel back Wyett Ekeler, who signed with Wyoming in December from Windsor, Colo., both enrolled at UW in January 2020.

Position Breakdown

With the addition of the six new signees, the 2020 Wyoming Football recruiting class includes 12 signees on offense, 12 on defense and one on special teams.

The positions breakdown as follows.

-Offense: One quarterback, one running back, one fullback, two wide receivers, two tight ends and five offensive linemen

-Defense: Five defensive backs, two linebackers and five defensive linemen

-Speical Teams: A punter/placekicker combo

State Breakdown

California (6), Colorado (6), Florida (1)Texas (5), Nebraska (3), Pennsylvania (1), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (1).