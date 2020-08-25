Valor Christian CB Zaire Jackson 4th Known Commit for Wyoming 2021 Recruiting Class

Zaire Jackson, a three-star cornerback from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Co., announced his commitment on twitter Monday night. He is the fourth known commitment to the Cowboys for the 2021 recruiting class.

Thank you to everyone who helped me through this journey, but with Gods hand upon me I commit to... @CoachCBohl @wyoathletics

The 5-11, 185-pound Jackson chose Wyoming over fellow Mountain West Conference members Hawaii and Nevada, as well as Division 1-AA Northern Colorado and Montana State.

