Valor Christian CB Zaire Jackson 4th Known Commit for Wyoming 2021 Recruiting Class

Tracy Ringolsby

Zaire Jackson, a three-star cornerback from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Co., announced his commitment on twitter Monday night. He is the fourth known commitment to the Cowboys for the 2021 recruiting class.

Thank you to everyone who helped me through this journey, but with Gods hand upon me I commit to... @CoachCBohl @wyoathletics

https://twitter.com/i/status/1298081801357807617

The 5-11, 185-pound Jackson chose Wyoming over fellow Mountain West Conference members Hawaii and Nevada, as well as Division 1-AA Northern Colorado and Montana State.

He is the fourth known Wyoming committment for the Class of 2021.

commits
Football

