Vander Waal Is In Transfer Portal, But Still Very Much a Part of Wyoming Bowl Plans

LARAMIE -- Tyler Vander Waal is shopping around for a possible change of scenery.

For now, however, he remains very much a part of the Cowboys football team, and is a key part of the game plan being devised for Wyoming's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl against Georgia State on New Years Eve.

Vander Waal and freshman Levi Williams are expected to share the quarterback duties in the bowl, although there is an expectation that Williams, who did redshirt this season and appeared in only the final two games of the regular season, could draw the start.

Head coach Craig Bohl, however, remains consistent in saying he might not make a decision on playing time for the quarterbacks until game day.

He, however, speaks highly of Vander Waal.

"He has a laser-like focus on this football game," said Bohl. "He has had a good practice."

Even though he has entered the Transfer Portal he could decide to return to Wyoming. With the uncertainty, however, the Cowboys did sign three-star quarterback Gavin Beerup from Camarillo, Calif., among 18 players who turned in Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Beerup is a 3-Star recruit, who accounted for 17 touchdowns his senior season at St. Bonaventure High School.

"(Vander Waal) indicated he is going to look at graduating early so we put some things in place," said Bohl. "It was going to be important to sign a quaterback in this class. We were looking for a player with our makeup and we think Gavin is that guy. he is a multi-sport guy who has played other positions (in football).

"You look at Josh Allen, Levin Williams and Sean Chambers, that all have that athleticism."

Vander Waal assumed the starting quarterback job a year ago with the graduation of Allen, who was a first-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills. He, however, gave way to Chambers early in the second half of the Cowboys eighth game of 2018.

Vander Waal, however, returned when Allen broke his ankle in the game against Air Force, and then started the 2018 season finale at New Mexico. He was the backup to Chambers to open this season, but assumed the starting job in the final four games after Chambers underwent knee surgery that not only kept him out the remainder of the season, but also will keep him from taking part in the spring practices.

"Tyler has been a great teammate," said Bohl. "He has done everything he has been asked to do."