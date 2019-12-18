Vander Waal Registers in Transfer Portal,Plans to be  with Cowboys for Tucson Bowl

LARAMIE — During his media briefing on Monday, Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl left an impression that freshman Levi Williams was in line to start for the Cowboys in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on News Years Eve.

Asked about the situation at quarterback in light of No. 1 signal-caller Sean Chambers have been sidelined with knee surgery that will likely even keep him out of spring ball, Bohl said that sophomore Tyler Vander Waal, who initially lost the starting job to Chambers eight games into the 2018 season and returned to the No. 1 role when Chambers was injured htis year, freshman Levi Williams "right now are pretty even. They are both working (in practice sessions) with the first unit."

Asked when he thought a decision for the Bowl Game quarterback would be made, Bohl said, "we may evaluate up to game time."

That left a feeling that Williams, who will retain his redshirt despite playing because he will not appear in more than four games, is close to moving ahead of Vander Waal on the depth chart.

And that suspicion was reinforced on Tuesday when reports surfaced that Vander Waal has registered in the transfer portal, and they were confirmed by Vander Waal's mother Tiffani to Wyo Sports.

Vander Waal's posting on the transfer portal does not block him from opting to stay at Wyoming, and does not impact is eligibility to play in the Arizona Bowl. Vander Waal's mother told WyoSports that her son entered the transfer portal because he, "needs time to figure things out." She indicated he will be with the Cowboys in Tucson, telling WyoSports, "He is 100 percent committed to this team through the bowl."

The Cowboys go 4-9 in his nine starts over the past two seasons.

He started the final four regular season contests for Wyoming this year after Chambers suffered his season-ending knee injury in the Cowboys' Oct. 26 game against Nevada. The Cowboys were 1-3 in those four games, the final two of which saw Williams make his first two college appearances. The starting quarterback to open the 2018 season, Vander Waal was replaced by Chambers midway in the Cowboys game against Utah State.

Chambers started the next three games, the Cowboys winning all three, although he suffered a broken ankle on the first series of the third game in that string, and Vander Waal took over in what became a victory against Air Force thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns with Vander Waal at the helm. The Cowboys also won the season finale at New Mexico with Vander Waal calling signals.

Vander Waal is still eligible to return to the Cowboys if he desires and can play in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31. A UW spokesperson confirmed the program is aware that Vander Waal is in the transfer portal.

Vander Waal's mother, Tiffani, told WyoSports that Tyler entered the transfer portal now because of the team's late bowl game. She also said he, "needs time to figure things out."

"He's 100% committed to this team through the bowl," she told WyoSports in a text message.

In light of the fact Williams' appearance in the Arizona Bowl will be his third of the season, he will retain his redshirt, and have four years of eligibility remaining.

Williams played in the Cowboys' final home game of the season, completing two passes and rushing for 49 yards in a 17-7 victory against Colorado State, and was 6-for-11 passing while rushing for 79 yards in the loss at Air Force in the final game of the regular season.

Vander Waal started both of those games.

And while his uncertainty about his future at Wyoming was exposed with his decision to test the transfer portal, Vander Waal has been complimented on his positive approach whether he has been starting or coming off the bench.

"Sometimes when a guy has been a starter he may be a little resentful when a guy comes in and plays some," said Bohl. "That's not the case (with Vander Wal)."