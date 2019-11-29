Welcome to
Washington Cornerback/Wide Receiver Latest to Announce Commitment to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Brent VanderVeen, a multi-sport athlete who played wide receiver and cornerback at Sedro-Woolley (Wa.) High School announced on twitter Thursday that he has committed to Wyoming. The 3-star athlete had initially committed to Division I-AA Eastern Washington.

"I would like to thank the coaches at Eastern Washington for giving me the opportunity to play for them, but at this time I would like to announce my decommitment from EWU and OFFICIALLY COMMIT To Wyoming," he posted on twitter.

VanderVeen is a multi-sport athlete at  Sedro-Woolley. As a freshman and sophomore, he played basketball and baseball in addition to football. His junior year, he passed on basketball to focus on conditioning, and then ran track instead of playing baseball, and competed in the 300-meter hurdles, high jump and 4x4 relay.

His football awareness is such that since his junior year he has been in charge of calling defensive plays for the Sedro-Woolley defensive backs.

VanderVeen becomes the 15th known scholarship commitment for the Cowboys.

