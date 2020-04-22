Welcome to 7220
Wilson In Line to Join Elite Group of Wyoming Natives Selected in NFL Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to be no later than a third-round draft choice in the NFL draft this weekend.

Wilson has gone from a late-draft, if being drafted at all, to one of the players considered a sleeper, even if he goes in the third round.

He can become the 40th player to be born in Wyoming and play in the NFL.

He also could be the 86th player from the University of Wyoming to be selected in the draft. The Cowboys have had four players selected in the last three years -- Marcus Epps by Minnesota in the sixth-round last year, Josh Allen by the bills in the first round in 2018, and Brian Hill in the fifth round by Atlanta, and Chase Roullier by the Redskins in the sixth round in 2017.

Wyodrafts
Source: Pro-Football-Reference.com

Meanwhile, he would be the 87th player from the University of Wyoming to be selected in the NFL draft -- the fifth in four years, and the 21st Cowboy player to be selected in the third round or higher. The only other Cowboy to go in the top three rounds in the last 13 years is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, the first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, the seventh player taken overall that year.

draftedUW
