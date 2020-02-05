Wyoming Adds 5 Football Commits On Opening  Day of Second signing Period

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football added five more commitments when the second recruiting period opened on Wednesday, addressing depth issues at receiver positions with the addition of two potential wide receivers and a potential tight end.

The Cowboys landed two wide receivers from Texas -- wide receiver/cornerback Tyrese Grant from Dangerfield High School and wide receiver Joshua Cobb from Wagner High School -- as well as cornerback Xavier Carter from Marvel. They gave the Cowboys five Texas players among the 24 commitments for the Class of 2020.

And they also signed two players from California, giving them six commitments from both Colorado and California. The new additions included tight end Colin O'Brien, a transfer from Saddleback College who has three years of eligiblity, and linebacker Connor Shea from Monte Vista High School in Danville.