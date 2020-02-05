Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Adds 5 Football Commits On Opening  Day of Second signing Period

Tracy Ringolsby

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football added five more commitments when the second recruiting period opened on Wednesday, addressing depth issues at receiver positions with the addition of two  potential wide receivers and a potential tight end.

The Cowboys landed two wide receivers from Texas -- wide receiver/cornerback Tyrese Grant from Dangerfield High School and wide receiver Joshua Cobb from Wagner High School -- as well as cornerback Xavier Carter from Marvel. They gave the Cowboys five Texas players among the 24 commitments for the Class of 2020.

And they also signed two players from California, giving them six commitments from both Colorado and California. The new additions included tight end Colin O'Brien, a transfer from Saddleback College who has three years of eligiblity, and linebacker Connor Shea from Monte Vista High School in Danville. 

tandc
fbsignees
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Cowboys See Upset of Boise State Slip Away

Wyoming Cowboys See Upset of Boise State Slip Away

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Tracy Ringolsby

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

Tracy Ringolsby

by

TheCowboy

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Tracy Ringolsby