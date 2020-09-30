Wyoming Approved for 7,000 Fans at Football Season Opener

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Athletics will be allowed to have 7,000 fans in attendance for the football season opener based on current COVID-19 data. Attendance numbers could change if the current data changes before the start of the season.

The Mountain West Conference announced last week that it will play an eight-game schedule that will be conference-only games for membership, except Air Force and Boise State. They both are expected to play seven conference games with Air Force already set to play Army and Navy, and Boise State is expected to host BYU in a game committed to national television.

"We want to thank the Wyoming Department of Health for all their efforts in working with us to allow fans at our football games this fall," said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. "Mike Ceballos, Dr. Alexia Harrist and Stephanie Pyle at the Wyoming Department of Health have been great for us to work with in the lead up to this announcement. We all want a safe environment at our games, while still allowing for as many fans as is deemed safe.”

∙Tickets to be Sold Only on a Single-Game Basis

Due to anticipated limited attendance, tickets will only be available on a single-game basis for the 2020 season. Those tickets will be made available to some football season-ticket holders, football players’ families and UW students. Season-ticket holders and UW students will receive detailed information regarding ticket access via e-mail.

Fans will be encouraged to enter the Gate that is specified on their ticket.

∙When Fans May Order Tickets

Once the Mountain West releases the 2020 football schedule, single-game sale times will be released with a preference given to current season-ticket holders. The earliest possible sale time will be Wednesday, Oct. 7 -- dependent upon when the schedule is released and when the first Wyoming home game is scheduled.

∙Seat Locations

Seating will be spaced to accommodate for social distancing, so it is unlikely season-ticket holders will be able to purchase their normal seats. However, season-ticket holders will have access to an online seating map where they may select their own seats from pre-spaced locations of 1-4 tickets in a group. There will be a 4 ticket per customer maximum limit.

∙Season-Ticket Holders Who Opted to “Donate” or “Credit” Their 2020 Season-Ticket Purchase

Season-ticket holders who donated their 2020 season-ticket payments to the WHYoming NOW campaign or who chose to take a credit for their 2020 season-ticket payment will receive specific instructions via e-mail on how they can choose to apply their payments for upcoming games.

Parking information for the 2020 season will be provided at a later date via e-mail by the Cowboy Joe Club. Parking lots will not open until 2.5 hours prior to kickoff.

∙Visitor Policy for the University of Wyoming Campus

Per the University of Wyoming’s COVID-19 policy regarding visitors to campus: “UW expects all visitors to abide by the same preventive guidelines we have established for our employees and students in the COVID Policy, including:”

-Do not come to campus if you are sick

-Wear a face covering (Fans are asked to bring their own face coverings)

-Maintain social distancing

-Minimize contact with shared surfaces

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-As recommended by the CDC, everyone must cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed immediately with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer when necessary.

∙Tailgating

In consideration of keeping fans in attendance at 2020 Wyoming Football games as safe as possible, there will not be any tailgating allowed on University of Wyoming property for the 2020 season. There will also not be any game-day activities in the Indoor Practice Facility during the 2020 Wyoming Football season.

There will, however, be limited concessions available inside the stadium during the game.

∙Clear Bag Policy

As was announced earlier this year, there will be a Clear Bag policy in place for the 2020 college football season. To see the details of that policy, fans may go to the following link: https://gowyo.com/sports/2020/2/4/clear-bag-policy.aspx#:~:text=Each%20ticketed%20guest%20can%20carry,5%22%20x%207%22)