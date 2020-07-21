Wyoming Cowboy Center Keegan Cryder Lands on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch List

Welcome to 7220
Laramie -- Wyoming junior center Keegan Cryder was recognized as one of the top returning interior linemen in the nation by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday as the FWAA announced its 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. This is the 75th Anniversary season of the Outland Trophy.

During the 2019 regular season, Cryder played 769 total snaps and led Wyoming with over 100 knockdown blocks. He allowed only 1.0 sack for the entire 2019 season, and he was also called for only one penalty.

He was a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 23 in the NCAA in rushing offense, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game as a team. Cryder helped Wyoming rank No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 32 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (1.62 per game).

He also helped pave the way for running back Xazavian Valladay to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,265 yards) in 2019. Valladay led the Mountain West and ranked No. 18 in the nation in rushing yards per game (105.4).

Cryder and his offensive line teammates paved the way for four different Cowboys to record a total of 12, 100-yard rushing games in 2019.

The Wyoming offensive line unit was one of only two Mountain West O-Lines and one of only 24 nationally to be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for 2019.

Only interior linemen on offense (centers, guards and tackles) and defense (tackles and nose tackles) are eligible for the Outland Trophy. The 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List released Tuesday included 85 players. Of the 85 preseason candidates, 32 were offensive tackles, 21 offensive guards, 17 defensive tackles and 15 centers. The award is named for the late John Outland, an All-America lineman at Penn at the turn of the 20th century. Additional candidates may be added to the watch list during the season.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 13, 2021.

