Wyoming Cowboys Football Assistant Heads to Franklin College

Tracy Ringolsby

After four years on the Wyoming staff -- the first three as a grad assistant -- Jacob Claborn has landed a full-time coaching opportunity with Division III Franklin (Ind.) College.

Claborn's hiring as an offensive line coach and director of recruiting at Franklin was announced by the school on Thursday.

"Thank you to all the GREAT young men I had the honor to work with and the men I was able to work along side over the past 4 years here at Wyoming!," Claborn posted on twitter. "I will miss you all!! I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to coach the OL/lead the recruiting charge at Franklin College!!"

Claborn came to Wyoming for the 2016 season and spent three years as an offensive graduate assistant before assuming the role of on-campus recruiting coordinator in 2019.

He is the fourth assistant to leave the Cowboys staff since season's end. Earlier this year, defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, cornerbacks coach John Richardson, and defensive ends coach AJ Cooper all left to join the staff of newly hired Washington State coach Nick Rolovich.

Claborn began his coaching career as the offensive line and tight end coach at Cal Lurtheran (2009-10) and added the role of offensive line coach in 2011. He was a graduate assistant coach at St. Cloud State in 2012-13, and eventually came to Wyoming after two years as the offensive line coach at Central Washington.

