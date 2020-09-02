Surrounded by family and friends in the gym at Houston St. Thomas High School on Tuesday night, Maddox Kopp, one of the nation's Elite 11 quarterbacks, announced his commitment to the University of Houston.

In addition to Wyoming and Houston, Kopp had reduced his group of finalists to Tulane, Mississippi and Colorado.

"It's been crazy," he told SI All-American of the build up. "A lot of stuff has been happening...just trying to figure all of that stuff out and make the best decision that I can."

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kopp, who broke out nationally during the Elite 11 quarterback competition earlier this summer, racked up a dozen offers in a short amount of time. Several other programs showed interest even more recently.

in the end, however, he chose to stay at home.

"It was just the love I received from the guys over there," he said. "The ability to win and play early in my career was something that really went into it. Just an opportunity to go in and play was something big for me."

Kopp was able to see three of his five finalists' campus in person. All five programs of course took to Zoom and FaceTime to make late pitches to the Texan given the in-person recruiting restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

"Being in person was big, to see stuff, but schools did the best they could with what they had," he said. "I've seen Tulane, Houston and Ole Miss in person. I wasn't able to go out to Colorado and Wyoming because it's just so far and I started school up."

2019 was Kopp's first year as the starter for St. Thomas and he took advantage in a big way, throwing for 3,089 yards and 28 touchdowns in 13 games.

Not being a Power 5 School made Wyoming an outlier in his group of five finalists, and what also was probably a consideration on his part was the young depth the Cowboys have at quarterback with redshirt sophomore Sean Chambers, redshirt freshman Levi Williams and freshman Gavin Beerup.

Chambers is the most experience of the three, but with Chambers sidelined with a broken ankle at the end of last season, Williams opened eyes with a strong job in the Cowboys' 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

In his first college start, Williams was 11-for-26 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed 12 times for 53 years and a fourth touchdown.

Williams made a strong enough impression on the Cowboys' coaching staff that while Chambers will get top billing whenever the Cowboys play again, all indications are the Cowboys will have what could be called a 1-A and 1-B in terms of quarterbacks.

In light of Kopp having said he wanted a chance to play early in his college career, the presence of Chambers and Williams might have worked against Wyoming.

The irony is Kopp would opt to accept the offer from Houston.

Williams, who was a highly-recruited quarterback out of Canyon Lake, Tex., in the Class of 2020, originally committed to Houston in March of his junior year in high school, and did not entertain offers from any other school.

He was the first player to send in his official commitment the following December, but before Christmas Major Applewhite was fired as the Houston head coach.

Dana Holgorsen officially replaced Applewhite on Jan. 1, 2020, and shortly after that informed Williams that the scholarship offer would be honored but Holgorsen's son would be the freshman quarterback. He allowed Williams to withdraw from his scholarship, and shortly there after Williams signed with Wyoming.