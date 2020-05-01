Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Linebacker Isaiah Abdullah, who redshirted as a freshman last fall, joined three other Cowboys in the Transfer Portal. Defensive tackle Javaree Jackson, who will be a senior next fall, redshirt freshman Allen Smith, a defensive back, and quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, a junior-to-be, also entered the transfer portal.

Vander Waal committed to Idaho State. The other three remain uncommitted.

Graduate-transfer Nick Null did commit to the Cowboys after spending the last four years at Colgate. He is a punter/placekicker. 

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Lyden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Tracy Ringolsby

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Tracy Ringolsby

There Was A Celebration and Now There Are Concerns For Cowboys on Defense

Tracy Ringolsby

Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

Tracy Ringolsby

Louisiana's No. 1 Ranked High School Tennis Player Commits to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby