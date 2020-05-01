Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Linebacker Isaiah Abdullah, who redshirted as a freshman last fall, joined three other Cowboys in the Transfer Portal. Defensive tackle Javaree Jackson, who will be a senior next fall, redshirt freshman Allen Smith, a defensive back, and quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, a junior-to-be, also entered the transfer portal.

Vander Waal committed to Idaho State. The other three remain uncommitted.

Graduate-transfer Nick Null did commit to the Cowboys after spending the last four years at Colgate. He is a punter/placekicker.