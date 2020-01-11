Wyoming Football Makes Offer to Danville, Ca., LB/TE Connor Shay

Wyoming extended a scholarship offer to middle linebacker/tight end Connor Shay of Monte Vista High School ion Danville, Cal. The 6-foot-2, 2010 pound Shay also is a first-team All-League selection in basketball and baseball, as well as a linebacker in football.

He also has offers from Fresno State, Montana, Nevada and Northern Arizona.

The Cowboys had 19 players sign letters of intent in the December signing period. They are now looking to sign another four or five players during the spring signing period, which begins next month.