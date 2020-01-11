Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Football Makes Offer to Danville, Ca., LB/TE Connor Shay

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming extended a scholarship offer to middle linebacker/tight end Connor Shay of Monte Vista High School ion Danville, Cal. The 6-foot-2, 2010 pound Shay also is a first-team All-League selection in basketball and baseball, as well as a linebacker in football.

He also has offers from Fresno State, Montana, Nevada and Northern Arizona.

The Cowboys had 19 players sign letters of intent in the December signing period. They are now looking to sign another four or five players during the spring signing period, which begins next month.

Wyoming Wrestlers Make A Statement In Win at North Dakota State

Tracy Ringolsby

Bill Young, A Long-Time Face of Wyoming Athletics, Passes Away at 87

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Basketball Getting a Younger Look -- Like What They See in Foster and Marble

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Valladay One of Two MW Players Selected to AP All-Bowl Team

Tracy Ringolsby

And the Odds Are: Taking a Glance at The National Title Game between LSU and Clemson

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys, Rest of MW Teams Get Big Bump in Rights Fees Under 6-Year TV Deal with CBS and FOX

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking for No. 1: Cowboys Look to End Winless MW Season Against Visiting UNLV Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

Bounce Back Time: Cowgirls Head to Vegas Saturday After OT Loss at San Diego State

Tracy Ringolsby

Lander's Rachel Stoinski Among 3 To Sign Letters Of Intent with Wyoming Golf

Tracy Ringolsby

Cheyenne Central's Ethan Cates Among Two Commits for Wyoming Men's Golf

Tracy Ringolsby