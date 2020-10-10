Wyoming Football Prepares for Saturday Scrimmage

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- The Wyoming Cowboys practiced in half pads on Friday in preparation for the first scrimmage of fall practice on Saturday. The Pokes continued to work on fundamentals, incorporated some special teams work, focused on a 7-on-7 period in the Red Zone, had six periods of team work toward the end of practice and concluded with one period focused on their two-minute drill.



"We'll have a scrimmage (Saturday)," Bohl told the media during a post-practice Zoom call. "It will be a big day. We had a pretty spirited practice (Friday). We ended up with a two-minute drill where our defense kind of got the best of our offense. We're fairly healthy, which is encouraging. We'll do some kicking, and we'll have a pretty extensive scrimmage.



"We will try and strike a balance as far as how much contact we have but it's important for us to go into (the scrimmage) prepared, to have referees. We've tried to correct things during practices as coaches, i.e. with holding, or offsides, pass interference, but it is important we're clean on those things heading into our first game so that is why we're having officials."



In terms of incorporating some kicking into Saturday's scrimmage, Bohl was asked what kind of situations he wants to place his kickers in during the scrimmage.

"We're going to put them under some duress," said Bohl. "I think it's important for them to feel pressure. We certainly don't want to have a roughing call, but it is important for them to feel what a live rush is like and trust their protection."



Wyoming's seventh-year head coach was questioned about where he saw the quarterback competition between sophomore and redshirt freshman and where he thought his team was overall at this point of fall practice.



"We've got good competition," said Bohl. "We chart everything from their decisions to their completion percentages. Both of them ( and ) have progressed well, so we're pleased with that. I think it has been good competition and it's fairly close.



"As far as where we're at (as a team), it's certainly a unique fall camp because you're operating with guys in school where normally fall camp is held prior to the semester starting and they're able to focus exclusively on football. I think we've adjusted fairly well.

"The only thing that has been different is we've not had our full squad. We've missed 31 guys (the freshmen currently being quarantined) and that has an impact on how you practice. But as far as how our installation (of offensive and defensive systems) has gone with our upperclassmen, I think we're on par."



The final question asked of Bohl regarding Saturday's scrimmage was how important the scrimmage will be in he and his staff's evaluation of players as the coaching staff looks at developing their depth chart.



"We evaluate every day, every play is evaluated," said Bohl. "What we're looking for is who can make a play out in space when we're going full speed. We have done some live work. (The scrimmage) will be another evaluating instrument. It's not going to be the final evaluation, but things are beginning to sort out (in regard to where players stand on the depth chart)."



A unique part of Wyoming's preparation these past few weeks has involved where they can practice based on the air quality in Laramie. The Cowboys have had to schedule their practices around air quality issues during fall camp due to smoke from the Mullen fire burning west of Laramie.

"We have a gauge and the sports medicine staff monitors that closely," said Bohl. "What we have done when it reaches a certain level is we've gone inside the IPF (Indoor Practice Facility). I would say about 3/4 of the time we've been able to be outside and about a quarter of the time we've been in the IPF. The IPF is a great facility, but it is a little bit challenging because we can't punt in there, but we're pleased and blessed that we have a place like that to practice."