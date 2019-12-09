Wyoming Football Receives Verbal Commitment from Illinois HS Lineman Micah Barnhart

Micah Barnhart, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman from Canton (Ill.) High School has become the 16th known commitment of the 2020 recruiting class for the University of Wyoming football team.

Barnhart announced his commitment on Twitter.

Division I early signing period is Dec. 18-20. There is a second signing period beginning Feb. 5.

Barnhart was being recruited by at least 10 other schools, primarily in the Midwest, according to Rivals.com. The schools included Central Michigan, Ball State, Holly Cross, Illinois State, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, South Dakota, Lindenwood, Missouri Western State.

In his NCSA profile, Barnhart explained:

I have loved sports my entire life and started playing basketball and baseball before I can remember. But when I got my first taste of football, I knew that I had connected to something that gave me feelings and emotions that I could not get in any other aspect of my life. There is nothing that can compare to the feeling of stepping on to the field of battle with your brothers. Life long connections and friendships are made every day on the football field. People who do not play will never understand picking up your brother and how your character is built by driving through the hardships and celebrating the successes.

I come from a family of achievers. My father is an orthopaedic surgeon. My mother, aunt, and grandfather are all successful attorneys. The work ethic and pride in your work that they have instilled in me will always be appreciated and motivates me every day. I want to go to law school as well, and I believe that the discipline and work ethic needed for success in football will translate to the academic and career successes that I plan for my future. I would be honored to be a part of a program where I can learn, grow, contribute, and make my family, my teammates and my coach proud of me.