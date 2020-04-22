Wyoming Linebacker Logan Wilson: He's Going to Be A Bargain If He Slips to 3rd Sound

Wilson was a model of consistency during his four years at Wyoming, totaling 409 tackles with 34.5 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions for the Cowboys, including two pick-sixes. He also had four fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.

Wilson is a tad on the older side for a draft prospect (he'll turn 24 in July), but few players in this class filled up the stat sheet like he did. He's had a productive pre-draft process, garnering praise at the Senior Bowl and running a 4.63-second 40 time at the combine.

Wilson is expected to be picked by the end of Day 2, and should provide excellent value to whichever team snags him.

