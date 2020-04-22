Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Linebacker Logan Wilson: He's Going to Be A Bargain If He Slips to 3rd Sound

Tracy Ringolsby

Wilson was a model of consistency during his four years at Wyoming, totaling 409 tackles with 34.5 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions for the Cowboys, including two pick-sixes. He also had four fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles. 

Wilson is a tad on the older side for a draft prospect (he'll turn 24 in July), but few players in this class filled up the stat sheet like he did. He's had a productive pre-draft process, garnering praise at the Senior Bowl and running a 4.63-second 40 time at the combine. 

Wilson is expected to be picked by the end of Day 2, and should provide excellent value to whichever team snags him.

Football May Be King on Campus But It's All Sports or None in MW for the Fall

The fact MW stretches across eight states adds to challenge of determining a starting date for fall sports

Tracy Ringolsby

MW Commissioner Craig Thompson: Ability to Play Football In The Fall Key For Other Sports

Cancellation of March Madness took a $1 million hit on MW teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Is Looking for Wyoming Basketball to Be Cowboy Tough

Linder feels six returnees and six spring recruits make the Cowboys a competitive team

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys' Bridges Earns 1st Team All-America Honors

Heavyweight Brian Andrews named Honorable Mention

Tracy Ringolsby

Remembering Wyoming's Run to 2015 MW Hoops Tournament Title

2016 Football Wins over Boise State and San Diego State On Tap

Tracy Ringolsby

Middle Linebacker Wilson Heads List of Potential Cowboys in NFL Draft

Wyoming has had at least one player selected in last three drafts, and four of the last five

Tracy Ringolsby

7 Members of Wyoming Men's Swimming/Diving Earn Academic All-WAC Honors

Six of the seven were honored for academics a year ago, as well

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated: Signed, Sealed and Delivered: A Look at Linder's 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class

Cowboys sign six -- Split the package between junior college and high school prospects

Tracy Ringolsby