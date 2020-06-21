Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming offensive lineman Patrick Arnold made the concession to the physical challenges he faced in his football career, announcing on twitter on Saturday that he is giving up athletics and will focus on earning a master's in Physiology.

Arnold only played the past two seasons -- starting 10 games total -- because of knee problems. 

"I've always been a believer in being true to yourself, and as an athlete, that means knowing who you are on and off the field," said the Gretna, Neb., native. "As an athlete, I was fortunate enough to start 10 games for the Wyoming Cowboys, but football was never my highest priority.

"As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career. That being said, I recently graduated with my bachelor's degree and was given the opportunity to continue my academics with the University of Wyoming as a master's student. Given this opportunity, football no longer was a means to pay for school, and thus it was time to weight the risk versus the rewards."

The ongoing knee problems, which have been a challenge for Arnold since his high school days, were a part of decision-making process.

"After much thinking and self reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career."

Arnold started the first four games of his freshman season at center for the Cowboys, but suffered a season-ending injury in that fourth game. He appeared in 11 games in 2019, starting six times.

"I would like to thank the University of Wyoming for an experience that many can only dream of," he said. "I would like to thank Coach (Craig) Bohl and his incredible staff for being invested me and blessing me with this opportunity.

"Finally I would like to thank all of the Cowboy fans out there for their endless support. It's been an amazing ride, but my future likes ahead, and it's time for me to start on my next chapter."

