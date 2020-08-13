Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write 'em Cowboy
Men's Hoops
Football

Wyoming Makes Final 5 For Quarterback Maddux Kopp from Houston

Tracy Ringolsby

Maddux Kopp initially had his list of college offers cut down to 13. Recently, however, the high school senior-to-be from St. Thomas High School in Houston decided it was time to whittle it to a more the more manageable number of five.

No surprise he checked off hometown Houston, and then Tulane, Mississippi and Colorado, but then came a bit of a surprise for the casual fan -- Wyoming.

The Cowboys reputation got the attention of Kopp.

"They have put quarterbacks in the NFL," he said of Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl and assistant head coach Brent Vigen,.

Quarterbacks like Carson Wentz of the Eagles when they were at North Dakota State, and more recently, at Wyoming, Josh Allen.

"Josh Allen was a lat bloomer," he said, noting also that Carson Wentz from Division I-AA North Dakota State to a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kopp fits the Cowboys physical approach to quarterbacks -- he is 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 215 pounds. He also carries a 3.5 grade point average. He led St. Thomas High School to the high school semi-finals, throwing for 3,089 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. 

And he is intrigued by Wyoming's offense.

"Their offense is not the easiest to comprehend, but once you get it you roll with it," he said. 

Kopp grew up in an athletic environment.

Grandfather Dudley was a quarterback at Cincinnati, and father Will played tennis at Chattanooga. Three older brothers played at the college level. Anderson plays basketball at Lamar. Miller plays basketball at Northwestern. Braden recently graduated from Vanderbilt, where he was a tight end.

The Cowboys currently have two commitments for the Class of 2021 -- Jovan Marsh, a 5-10, 175-pound running back, Marist High School, Chicago, Ill., and WR/TE/LB/DE Tyce Westbrook, Pleasonton, Neb., high school.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Basketball Earns Top 25 Slot on WBCA Honor Roll

Cowgirls recognized for eighth time overall, fourth year in a row for WBCA Academic honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Presidents Once Again Show a Lack of Regard for Constituents

New Wyoming president fits right in, ignoring his constituents so he can be one of the guys when the presidents gather

Inside The Seams

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Over Before It Begins: MW Postponed Football and Rest of Fall Sports

A week after MW announces delayed start for football, MW Board of Directors -- i.e., school presidents -- opt to put all fall sports in limbo

Inside The Seams

Your Guide to Wyoming Football 2020: Links to assorted articles and rosters

Wyoming Cowboys anxious for football season to start -- MW Title on the to-do-list

Tracy Ringolsby

Roster: Who's Back, Who's Gone, Who's New

A look at the Wyoming Football Roster by Number, Name, Position and Hometown

Tracy Ringolsby

Coach Bohl Breaks Down the Depth on Defense

Don't be fooled -- Cowboys have experience up front and athletic ability in backfield

Inside The Seams

Coach Bohl Breaks Down the Depth on Offense

Cowboys are deep in experience at every spot on the offensive side of the ball

Inside The Seams

Cowboys Have Built a Foundation -- Next Step is Claiming a Championship

Wyoming has one of its most experienced teams in some time; deep offensively with promising defense

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Get Serious About Upcoming Football Season

Cowboys have established themselves as a factor in Mountain West and are primed to take that next step forward in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby