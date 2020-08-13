Wyoming Makes Final 5 For Quarterback Maddux Kopp from Houston

Maddux Kopp initially had his list of college offers cut down to 13. Recently, however, the high school senior-to-be from St. Thomas High School in Houston decided it was time to whittle it to a more the more manageable number of five.

No surprise he checked off hometown Houston, and then Tulane, Mississippi and Colorado, but then came a bit of a surprise for the casual fan -- Wyoming.

The Cowboys reputation got the attention of Kopp.

"They have put quarterbacks in the NFL," he said of Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl and assistant head coach Brent Vigen,.

Quarterbacks like Carson Wentz of the Eagles when they were at North Dakota State, and more recently, at Wyoming, Josh Allen.

"Josh Allen was a lat bloomer," he said, noting also that Carson Wentz from Division I-AA North Dakota State to a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kopp fits the Cowboys physical approach to quarterbacks -- he is 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 215 pounds. He also carries a 3.5 grade point average. He led St. Thomas High School to the high school semi-finals, throwing for 3,089 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior.

And he is intrigued by Wyoming's offense.

"Their offense is not the easiest to comprehend, but once you get it you roll with it," he said.

Kopp grew up in an athletic environment.

Grandfather Dudley was a quarterback at Cincinnati, and father Will played tennis at Chattanooga. Three older brothers played at the college level. Anderson plays basketball at Lamar. Miller plays basketball at Northwestern. Braden recently graduated from Vanderbilt, where he was a tight end.

The Cowboys currently have two commitments for the Class of 2021 -- Jovan Marsh, a 5-10, 175-pound running back, Marist High School, Chicago, Ill., and WR/TE/LB/DE Tyce Westbrook, Pleasonton, Neb., high school.