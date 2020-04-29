Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

There's nothing definite about when Wyoming's football team will be back together, getting ready for the start of the 2020 football season.

But whenever that is, the Cowboys will have quarterback Sean Chambers back and ready to play. Chambers, out since suffering torn cartilage in his left knee in an Oct. 26 game against Nevada, was given medical clearance to resume activity on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, Chambers informed followers:

The return of Chambers will give the Cowboys a depth at quarterback rarely seen. After Chambers was injured, freshman Levi Williams came off the bench to backup Tyler Vander Waal twice in the regular season, and then started and played the Cowboys' entire 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Williams completed 11 of 26 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including a touchdown pass to running back Xazavian Valladay, and also rushed for a net 53 yards on 12 carries.

Williams, who will be a redshirt freshman while Chambers will be a redshirt sophomore during the 2020 season.

Both quarterbacks have dual threat quarterbacks, being quality rushers as well as passers. Bohl said earlier this year that the two of them will provide protection in case of an injury, and a problem for opposing teams because both players have pass-run potential.

A year ago, opponents would adjust quickly when Vander Waal would come into a game because of his limited mobility.

Chambers took over as the primary quarterback instead of Vander Waal in the second half of the eighth game of the 2018 season against Utah State, rushing for 100 yards and passing for 62 yards, helping the Cowboys score 13 points in a 24-16 loss to the Aggies.

He made his first start the following game against Colorado State, accounting for 217 yards total offense, including 101 yards rushing, in a 34-21 victory in Fort Collins, and the next week led the Cowboys to 24-9 home-field victory against San Jose State in which he had his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

The following game, however, he suffered a broken leg on the opening drive of a game against Air Force.

He was injured in the Cowboys eighth-game last season -- a 31-3 win against Nevada at War Memorial Stadium. He guided the Cowboys to a 24-3 halftime lead, suffering knee injury on a one-yard rush with four seconds left in the first half. Cooper Rothe kicked a field goal as time ran out on the second quarter.

Vander Waal, who has since transferred to Idaho State, started the final four games of the regular season, but did not appear in the Arizona Bowl, having announced before the game he was entering the transfer portal.