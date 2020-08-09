Your Guide to Wyoming Football 2020: Links to assorted articles and rosters

Your guide to Wyoming Football 2020.

An oveview from Coach Bowl, Tim Harkins offers bits and pieces on the 2020 Cowboys, pre-season predictions, rosters by name, number, class, hometown and more.

2020 Cowboys Overview: In search of a MW Championship

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/cowboys-have-built-a-foundation-next-step-is-claiming-a-championship

Pre-season Mountain West Football Predictions

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/cowboys-football-picked-to-finish-2nd-to-boise-state-in-mountain-division

Tim Harkins offers notes about 2020 roster/season

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/wyoming-cowboys-get-serious-about-upcoming-football-season-tuesday

Offensive depth chart with comments from Coach Bohl

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/coach-bohl-breaks-down-the-depth-on-offense

Defensive depth chart with comments from Coach Bohl

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/coach-bohl-breaks-down-the-depth-on-defense

The Rosters by name, number, position, depth charter, whose gone

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/roster-whos-back-whos-gone-whos-new

Cowboy Center Keegan Cryer on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch list

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/wyoming-cowboy-center-keegan-cryder-lands-on-fwaa-outland-trophy-watch-list

Cowboy running back Xazavian Valladay on Doak Walker Award Watch List

https://www.si.com/college/wyoming/football/wyoming-cowboy-rb-xazavian-valladay-on-doak-walker-award-preseason-watch-list