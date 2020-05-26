A Look at Wyoming Basketball Offers for Class of 2021
Tracy Ringolsby
Point Guard Julian Hammond III of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado is one of seven known athletes to be offered by the Wyoming Athletic Department.
Center Lawson Lovering of Cheyenne Central is the only one of the seven who has made a public committment, opting for the University of Colorado last fall. The commitment is not binding until he signs a letter of intent, which cannot happen before the early signing period next November.