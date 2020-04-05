Welcome to 7220
A Prime Prospect out of High School, Griffin Looking for Fresh Start After 2 Years at Iowa State

Tracy Ringolsby

When Zion Griffin came out of Hinsdale (Ill.) High School two years ago, he was ranked the third best high school prospect in Illinois, and 116th best in the United States.

Two years later, Griffin is looking for a fresh start on his collegiate career.

Limited in his playing time at Iowa State because of injuries and performance, the 6-foot-6, 208-pound shooting forward is looking for a fresh start. He has entered the transfer portal, and Wyoming is one of six schools listed as being on Griffin's list of schools in which he has interest.

“It felt like that in order for me to get a fresh start, that it would be the best thing looking forward to my basketball career,” Griffin told The Des Moines Register. “It's a lot of stuff that I feel like I still need to do to showcase that I wasn’t really able to.”

Griffin suffered an MCL injury shortly before enrolling at Iowa State, and was bothered by a foot injury during his freshman season. He played in 17 games, averaging 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.6 minutes per game. 

Things didn't get much better his sophomore season when he average three points, 1.9 

“It was really difficult because (I have that fire) as a basketball player and as a competitor that wants to get out and help a team win a basketball game and a really good basketball game that was really capable of being won,” he told the register. “I didn’t really feel like I was a part of that.”

In addition to Wyoming, Griffin is reported to be looking at Illinois State, Grand Canyon, Illinois-Chicago, Buffalo and Toledo.

“I’m very confident,” Griffin said. “It’s just believing in myself and making sure that I’m doing the stuff that I know that I’m capable of. I’m very confident in myself. I just need to make sure that this next decision is the best one.”

