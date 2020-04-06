And Now There are Three: Mykell Robinson Has Wyoming Among the Trio

Wyoming has made the final three in their bid to sign Mykell Robinson to a basketball letter of intent. Robinson originally had nine schools on his list of interest, but let it be known on twitter Sunday he had narrowed the list to Wyoming, Minnesota and North Texas.

The final decision will be made on May 1, he said in twitter.

Robinson has eliminated Montana, St. Mary's, Massachusetts, San Diego, Mississippi Valley and Stony Brook. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Robinson is from Missouri City, Texas.

The Cowboys have received verbal commitments from shooting guard Xavier Dusell of Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Ariz., and Drake Jeffries of Indian Hills Community College.

While Dusell and Jeffries step into spots that opened up with the departure of seniors AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks, the Cowboys figure to have at least four more openings. They never filled the void from last summer's departure of Trace Young, and currently have three players in the transfer portal who indicated they plan to transfer -- TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman.

The Cowboys also have an offer out to:

Anthony Avanzo, a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis College, and Tony Sangers from Gulliver Prep.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Avanzo is a shooter, and would fitt well on a roster in which there currently is no potential senior for 2020-21.

Sanders is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound three-star recruit out of the Miami area. He averaged 20.6 points and 7.2 rebound per game in Gulliver Prep's 30-game season.