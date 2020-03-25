Arizona High School Guard Follows Linder/DeWeese to Wyoming

First, new Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder announced on Tuesday that Ken DeWeese, Linder's key recruiter and assistant coach at Northern Colorado, was joining Linder's coaching staff at Wyoming.

Then, guard Xavier Dusell, a senior at Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Ariz., changed his commitment from Northern Colorado, where he committed last fall, to Wyoming, following Linder and DeWeese from Greeley to Laramie.

Dusell's decision was tweeted by TeamHardenAAU, Dusell's summer-league team. He was one of four players to commit to Northern Colorado last November, and the second to decomit this week. Marcus Williams of Dickinson High School in the Houston area announced he decomitted on the same day Linder was announced as the new coach at Wyoming. Williams has not announced his new school.

Linder declined to comment on the Williams situation last week, and did not confirm the announcement by Dusell, but made no secret last fall when Dusell committee to UNC that he felt Dusell could be an impact player -- quickly.

"We're really excited about the signing of Xavier DuSell," Linder was quoted in the Northern Colorado release on the signing. "Xavier has a chance to be a really special player in our program and we believe he can have an immediate impact for us. Xavier is a multi-dimensional guard with great size and can play multiple positions.

"What he does at an elite level is shoot the basketball. Xavier has a quick release with unlimited range, and he puts pressure on the defense as soon as the possession begins. More importantly, Xavier is a great kid, a great student, and he brings a winning attitude and personality to the court on a daily basis."

Dusell fills one of two definite roster openings the Cowboys had with senior guards Jake Hendricks and AJ Banks have used up their eligibility.

The Cowboys could have at least one more scholarship available, depending on what happens with TJ Taylor, who entered the transfer portal before coach Allen Edwards was replaced. Taylor, however, has said he could still return to Wyoming.

Nevada received a verbal commitment from point-guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Wichita State, who was listed in the transfer portal. Sherfield, 6-2, 197, was a four-star recruit out of Sunrise Christian Academy when he signed with Wichita State a year ago.

Meanwhile, shooting guard Aguir Agau, a 6-7, 190-pound junior to be from Omaha, has become the third Fresno State basketball player to enter the transfer portal. Agau joined center Lazaro Rojas,as and point guard Mustafa Lawrence as Bulldogs looking for a change in schools.

Air Force also has three players who have entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, power forward Riley Abercrombie, a 6-9, 210-pound sophomore-to-be, became the second Boise State player to enter the portal. Center Mickey Frazier, a junior to be, earlier entered the portal and then committed to Garden City Community College.

There were 15 Mountain West players who filed for the transfer portal as of Tuesday morning, including Wyoming junior-to-be shooting forward TJ Taylor.

Boise State, meanwhile, signed two players out of the transfer portal -- point guard Devonaire Doutrive and shooting guard Donovan Ivory. No other MW school had signed a transfer, according to VerbalCommits.com.

