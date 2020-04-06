Welcome to 7220
Brandon Porter Becomes 4th Cowboy to Enter Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

The rebuild of Wyoming basketball continues for new head coach Jeff Linder.

Brandon Porter has become the fourth Cowboy to enter the transfer portal, leaving the Cowboys with four possible openings to fill. TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman entered the transfer portal earlier.

The Cowboys had only two seniors -- guards AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks -- and those openings appear to be filled in light of verbal commitments from shooting guards Drake Jeffreies, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, and Xavier DuSell, who will be a freshman from Arizona Compass Prep.

Taylor entered the transfer portal as soon as the season was over -- before the Cowboys even made a coaching change, having expressed a desire to play somewhere closer to his Chesapeake, Va.. home. 

Since the hiring of Linder, guard Greg Milton, III, and forwards Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter also entered the transfer portal. After meeting with Linder it is believed they did not feel they would fit in a revamped approach, that will emphasize impactful three-point shooters.

The Cowboys are known to have at least six offers on the table, including one to Mykell Robinson, a 6-6, 190 pound shooting forward from Sunrise Christian Academy, who has narrowed his considerations to Wyoming, Minnesota and North Texas. He indicated he will announce his decision on May 1.

Tracy Ringolsby

