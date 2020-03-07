Carriage Turns into Pumpkin for Cowboys at MW Tournament

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS – The clock struck midnight on the Wyoming Cowboys Cinderella Story at the Mountain West Basketball Championships late Friday night. After becoming the first No. 11 seed in MW Tournament history to win a game -- two in fact -- the Cowboys came up short in the semi-finals against second seeded Utah State.

No. 2 seed Utah State went on a late-scoring surge, and pulled out an 89-82 win against the Cowboys, who had become the first ever No. 11 seed to win a game in the MW Tournament, much less advance to the semi-finals.

"I loved our guys' fight, proud of them, nobody thought we were going to be in this situation," said head coach Allen Edwards, "Nobody but the guys in the room. Everybody looked at this as a Cinderella situation. I told our guys, even at the beginning of the year, just to stay focused on the work, the process, and again, don't pay attention to the outside noise.

"Coming into the tournament as an 11 seed, nobody thought we had a chance, and with under three minutes left we're playing a very good Utah State team down to the wire. So appreciate our fight. And also what I told them, most teams going through what we have went through probably would have packed it in, but these guys come with the right energy to put in the work and just stayed true to the process. So happy to be their coach. And again, we left it out there. We left it out there. So I'm proud of them."

Wyoming found itself in a 66-66 game with 4:45 to play, but the Aggies responded with 13-0 run to take a 79-66 game with just over 1:28 left to go in the game. The Aggies hit 10-straight shots to close out the game.

Senior Jake Hendricks finished with 11 points for his 29th game in double-figures in his two seasons. He finished his season with 91 three pointers, which is fourth-most in a single season in Cowboy history.

Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 14 for his 28th game in double-figures this season and 40th in his career. Freshman Kwane Marble II added 15 points and averaged 19.7 for the tournament. Fellow freshman Kenny Foster scored a career-high 18 points and at one-point in the second half scored eight-straight points for the Pokes. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 17 points, the Cowboys having five players in double-figures for the first time this season.

The 82 points, in fact, were a season-high against a Division I team. They did beat Division III Nebraska Wesleyan 82-68 on Dec. 28. But the Cowboys only scored 70 or more points in a game nine times this season, including all three games in the MW Tournament.

In the end, the season-high 82 points weren't enough.

"We were believing that we could win every game that we played in," said senior guard AJ Banks, a Las Vegas native. "So this tournament wasn't anything different as far as within ourselves just believing and knowing that the work we put in would eventually pay off. And so just after, obviously it hurts, but we know how much we overcame and how much we were against and we know that within ourselves we believed the entire time. "

Wyoming shot 42.9 percent with the Aggies countering at 56 percent. USU owned a 38-28 advantage on the boards for the night and added 32 points in the paint. Wyoming hit 15 three pointers, converting at least 10 for the fifth-straight game, and broke the MW Record for Threes in a tournament with 38.

"I think this tournament kind of showed that, that we still believe in ourselves and just coming out and fighting with the guys we had, just locking our arms and being together," said Maldanado. "We didn't really care about what the other people think because if we would have thought that the season would have been over a long time ago."

The Aggies raced out to an early 7-3 lead using the inside game to set up a trio of baskets and trips to the free throw line. Hendricks would make it a one-point game with his second three pointer of the game for a 7-6 Utah State lead with just over 16 minutes remaining.

Utah State’s Merrill would build the lead to five points at 11-6, but Thompson started off where he finished last night knocking down a three pointer for an 11-9 game with 15:49 left in the first half. Marble II tied the contest with layup, but a quick 5-0 run by the Aggies highlighted by a Brock Miller three-pointer pushed the lead to 16-11 with under 14 minutes remaining in the first frame.

The Aggies continued to attack the paint and built a 21-16 lead from the free throw line halfway through the stanza. Maldonado added back-to-back buckets a minute later to make it a 22-20 contest for USU and Diogo Brito added a three pointer to push the lead back to five at the 8:30 mark.

Wyoming would battle back to within two, but Sam Merrill would add triple at the 6:20 mark for a 30-23 advantage for the Aggies, as Utah State hit 11 of their first 20 shots. The Pokes would go scoreless for over three minutes until Marble II hit a layup to make it a 34-27 game for Utah State with 2:28 left in the half.

The Aggies closed the first half shooting 52 percent from the field and took a 38-31 lead into the break. Wyoming shot 42 percent from the field, but were out rebounded in the first frame 20-11 with five offensive boards for the Aggies.

After Utah State opened the half with a three-pointer, Marble II added a layup and Trevon “TJ” Taylor added an and-one play for a 41-36 game. But a layup from Justin Bean and a pair of technical free throws made it a 45-39 game seconds later.

The Pokes would cut the deficit to three points holding Utah State scoreless for nearly five minutes until a Neemias Queta layup made it a 47-42 game with under 14 minutes left. Sophomore Greg Milton nailed a three pointer at the 12:10 mark to make it a 49-47 game, but the Aggies responded to move the lead to four points the following possession.

Freshman Kenny Foster heated up for Pokes and made it a two-point contest at 58-56 with under eight minutes, but Merrill hit a step back three pointer seconds later to push the USU advantage back to five at 61-56 with 7:28 remaining.

Thompson and Brito traded threes and Marble II added five-straight to tie the game at 66-66 with 4:45 left in the game. The Aggies would then make their run and take the contest and advance to the finals against San Diego State.

Utah State was led by Sam Merrill with 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Neemias Queta added 21 points, six boards and five blocks.