Changes Are in the Wind for Cowboy Basketball

At the end of the basketball season gone wrong a year ago, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman was very clear in his expectation that the team would be markedly improved this year.

It hasn't been.

With four regular-season games remaining, three of which are on the road, and a play-in game at the MW Tournament remaining, the Cowboys are on pace for the third worst conference record in school history (.071), and worst since Moe Radovich saw the Cowboys go 0-for-14 in the Western Athletic Conference in the 1973-74 season. They have had a sub-.200 record in conference play only twice --0-6 in 1922-23, and 0-14 in 1973-74.

The Cowboys have had back-to-back seasons with sub-.300 seasonal winning percentages twice.

-- 1958-59 (4-22, .154), 1959-60 (5-19, .208) and 1960-61 (7-18, .280).

-- 1923-24 (2-13, .133), 1922-23 (2-6, .250) and 1921-22 (2-7, .222).

The writing, as they say, is on the wall. Allen Edwards tenure will come to an end after the final game of the season. His tenure as the Cowboys' head coach began with back-to-back seasons of 23 and 20 wins, but has turned into what could arguably be considered two seasons that rank as the worst back-to-back seasons in school history.

The Cowboys have had back-to-back seasons with sub-.300 seasonal winning percentages twice.

-- 1958-59 (4-22, .154), 1959-60 (5-19, .208) and 1960-61 (7-18, .280).

-- 1923-24 (2-13, .133), 1922-23 (2-6, .250) and 1921-22 (2-7, .222).

It is a challenging time for Burman and Wyoming fans, who have rarely numbered 2,000 in actual attendance of late.

This isn't a Schroyer situation, where midway in his second ugly season in a row he was let go after demanding a contract extension. Edwards is the exact opposite personality, a quality human being, who has strong relationships with his players, who has worked to ensure at quality people off the court.

The results, however, aren't different. Much has been made about Edwards' post-game statement on Saturday:

“I go to sleep fine every night because I’m doing it the right way and bringing in the right kids,” Edwards said. “No issues off the floor. Doing great in school. And they have great attitudes. So if you’re talking about building something, I think that’s how you build it. If we’re saying we just want to win, then maybe (I’ll be gone). But that’s just not who I am. I’m trying to do it the right way.”

But what's he supposed to say? He has too much class to whine and moan about the way things have gone. He's not about to back down from the current challenge, even if in another five games things will change.

And he is aware of what goes on in the coaching to not be oblivious to the fact speculation has begun over who could be the next coach.

There has been talk among the fan base about Tim Miles, who rebuilt the Colorado State program from winless in the Mountain West in his first year to a CBI invite his third, NIT opportunity in his fourth and a trip to the NCAAs in his fifth and final year.



Fired by Nebraska after last season, he had been doing television commentary this year. A stumbling point is Wyoming isn't in a position to pay the $2 million a year Miles made at Nebraska.

He is receiving $100,000 a month through the end of next basketball season as a severance from the Cornhuskers, however, whatever he could make as a head coach with another school would be subtracted from that $1.2 million annual package.

The Wyoming basketball program has generated more than $1 million in ticket sales only twice. They were the last two times the Cowboys advanced to the NCAA tournament -- under Steve McClain in the 2001-02 season and Larry Shyatt in 2014-15.

Miles has, however, shown a belief in the Wyoming athletic department. He knew current Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl well from their days as head coaches at North Dakota State, and after being asked by Burman, Miles encouraged Bohl to take the Wyoming job.

Does he still feel that way after having a taste of life at the Power 5 level? Would he rather be a Power 5 assistant or a head coach at a down-trodden Power 5 school and make considerably more money than at Wyoming, or would he welcome the rebuild challenge in Laramie?

That's something that remains unknown.

And who knows who all Burman may have on his list of candidates.

What is known is this has been a season of disappointment in Laramie.

Ravaged by injuries a year ago, which left the Cowboys with seven scholarship players on the roster, Wyoming went 8-24 overall and 4-14 in the conference. This year? They are 6-20 overall, but 1-13 in the conference and three of their four remaining games are on the road.

The final four of the regular season:

-- Wednesday, at Utah State, which won 68-45 at Laramie earlier this season. The Aggies are 21-7 overall, and second in the conference at 10-5.

-- Saturday, at Air Force, which won 86-77 in Laramie back in December. The Cadets are 10-16 overall, and ninth in the conference at 4-10. They snapped a nine-game conference losing streak with a 95-86 win over San Jose State at home last Saturday.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 25, hosting Nevada, which pulled out a 68-67 victory in Reno Jan. 14. The Wolf Pack is, however, 16-10 overall, and 9-5 in the conference, tied for third place with Colorado State.

-- And Feb. 29 at Fresno State, which won 65-50 at Laramie earlier this season. Fresno has had a season similar to Air Force, going 5-10 in the Mountain West and 9-17 overall. The Bulldogs are in eighth place in the 11-team MW.

Now, the Cowboys are young, but then the Colorado State team that rallied from a 19-point deficit to win in Laramie on Saturday does have a starting lineup with two freshmen, and two sophomores.

They have suffered two season-ending injuries this season.

Tyler Morman, a junior college transfer that the Cowboys envisioned as a factor on the boards, opened the season on concussion protocol. He game off the bench against Utah Valley and played eight minutes on Dec. 18, and three days later started at Denver, where he played 20 minutes before suffering another concussion.

Austin Mueller, who was granted a medical redshirt a year ago when a knee injury sidelined him after eight games, was lost for the season this time around with a knee injury in his 12th game of the season.

What has bitten the Cowboys is a game plan built around defense that has seen them outscored by 10 or more points in 14 of their 20 losses, including seven at home, and eight overall against Mountain West teams. And that includes a 34-point loss at South Carolina, when the Cowboys were held to 32 points, and a 21-point home loss to Northern Colorado in Laramie, where they lost by 23 points to Utah State.

It, however, is safe to say that from an overall standpoint there was no loss that hit harder than Colorado State's 77-70 victory at the AA on Saturday. The Rams were down by 19 at one point, 15-0 in the final 4:19.

And Edwards is correct. They are young. The Cowboys have only two seniors -- guards A.J. Banks and Jake Hendricks. And their two freshmen out of Colorado -- Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble -- have been impressive.

They have a game-changing potential if they can find a physical big man, who would allow Hunter Thompson to play more of an outside game. Arguably the best three-point shooter on the team, at 6-foot-11 Thompson could create headaches for opposing defenses, which would have to move a big man out from under the basket to defend Thompson.

And sophomores TJ Taylor and Brandon Porter show potential to be factors when they get extended playing time.

In other words, this isn't a team is disarray, like that Colorado State team that went winless in Mountain West play during Miles' first year with the Rams, whose roster included players Miles recruited off campus to fill voids.

The results right now are not pretty for the Cowboys, but there may be more than a diamond or two hidden in the lump of coal.