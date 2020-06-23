Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Jeff Linder made an impact in his initial recruiting effort as the Wyoming basketball coach, signing seven players in less than a month and finding his efforts ranked the 47th best recruiting class in Division I.

He is not wasting time in looking ahead to next year's class.

Ben Bowen of Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., announced on twitter that he has committed to Wyoming. Schools are not allowed to comment on recruits until they sign a letter-of-intent. The first signing period for basketball does not come until November.

A sponsor of WelcomeTo7220.com

Bowen also had offers from Denver University and Central Michigan.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Bowen averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his junior season, including a game-high 27 points in Mountain Vista's loss to Rangeview in the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament.

Bowen's twitter announcement of his commitment to Wyoming

While Linder had eight scholarships available when he was hired in mid-March to replace head coach Allen Edwards after six players decided to transfer, it will be interesting to see how he handles the long-range approach to next year.

There are currently 13 players on the Cowboys roster under scholarships, and two walk-ons, and none of the athletes are going to be seniors. A school is allowed 14 scholarships in basketball.

And it can be said that all 13 scholarship players are Linder recruits. His initial focus when he resigned at Northern Colorado to accept the Wyoming job was to re-recruit five scholarship players from the Front Range -- Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Colorado products Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster, who will be sophomores, and Hunter Maldonado and Austin Mueller, who will be redshirt-juniors

He then signed seven new players to scholarships -- freshmen Xavier DuSell, Graham Ike, Jeremiah Oden and Marcus Williams, sophomore Eoin Nelson, and juniors Drake Jeffries and Drew LaMont.

And as well as receiving the commitment from Bowen, the Linder has offers out to high-profile players, including Julian Hammond III, a 6-foor-2 point guard at Cherry Creek High School, who also quarterbacked Cherry Creek to the state football title. He is the top-rated high school basketball player in Colorado.

Among offers the Cowboys have on the table are: