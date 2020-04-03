Welcome to 7220
Cowboy Basketball Extends Three More Offers For Class of 2010

Tracy Ringolsby

The Cowboys aren't afraid of a challenge.

Just check out the teams that are recruiting the same basketball players as Wyoming.

Three new names to surface are shooting guard Mayoum Mayoum, an Australian who is attending Potters House Christian Academy in Florida; shooting forward Tony Sanders from Gulliver Prep in Miami, and Drew Lamont, a power forward from Indian River Junior College.

Mayoum also has interest from Loyola Marymount, McNeese State, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Canisus and Stetson.

Sanders has been offered by Notre Dame South Carolina, Illinois Southern Mississippi, Yale, Dayton, Xavier, Columbia, George, Florida State and Florida.

Lamont also has offers from Stoney Brook and McNeese State.

Who's Signed, Who's Offered and Who's On the Current Roster

Men's Hoops

Fresno State Gets a 2nd Commitment from Transfer

Shooting guard from UTEP, Dean Stroud, joining Bulldogs

Tracy Ringolsby

New Mexico Shooting Forward Jackson Transfers to Arkansas

A Grad Transfer, Jackson will be eligible to play 2020-21 season for Razorbacks

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Men's Golf Team Enjoys Season to Remember

Cowboys finished among top five teams in four of eight tournaments

Tracy Ringolsby

Edwards Joins Loyola Marymount Staff as Assistant to Recently Hired Stan Johnson

Edwards was fired after four seasons as the Wyoming head coach on March 9

Tracy Ringolsby

Patt Thuesen

Highly-Recruited Isaiah Hill Gets Closer to Home -- Transfers from Tulsa to Fresno State

Utah State power forward Grootfaam enters transfer portal as a grad transfer

Tracy Ringolsby

A Cowboy Born and Bred: Hunter Thompson Makes It Official -- He's Staying at Wyoming

The Hunter's -- Thompson and Maldanado --have both announced their plans to remain in Brown and Gold with new coach Jeff Linder

Tracy Ringolsby

Patt Thuesen

On the Phone: Cowboys Basketball Offers Two Shooting Forwards

Cowboys have room to add at least four more new faces

Tracy Ringolsby

Take Three: Cowboys Add 3-Point Whiz Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Junior College.

The 6-5 shooting guard is second commitment Cowboys have received in 11 days since Linder was named head coach

Tracy Ringolsby

He's Back: Riley Grabu Added to Wyoming Basketball Staff as Director of Recruiting

Grabu was head coach at his alma mater, Boulder High School, last two seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder and Staff Undertaking Roster Revisions for Wyoming Basketball

Cowboys pursuing senior-to-be Anthony D'Avanzo from Division II Lewis College

Tracy Ringolsby