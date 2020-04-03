Cowboy Basketball Extends Three More Offers For Class of 2010

The Cowboys aren't afraid of a challenge.

Just check out the teams that are recruiting the same basketball players as Wyoming.

Three new names to surface are shooting guard Mayoum Mayoum, an Australian who is attending Potters House Christian Academy in Florida; shooting forward Tony Sanders from Gulliver Prep in Miami, and Drew Lamont, a power forward from Indian River Junior College.

Mayoum also has interest from Loyola Marymount, McNeese State, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Canisus and Stetson.

Sanders has been offered by Notre Dame South Carolina, Illinois Southern Mississippi, Yale, Dayton, Xavier, Columbia, George, Florida State and Florida.

Lamont also has offers from Stoney Brook and McNeese State.

Who's Signed, Who's Offered and Who's On the Current Roster