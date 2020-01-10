Cowboy Basketball Getting a Younger Look -- Like What They See in Foster and Marble

LARAMIE – In a season that has unraveled, Wyoming basketball coach Allen Edwards has pushed aside the growing speculation about his job security. He has shown a focus on the team’s future, recently expanding the role of freshmen Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble.

Foster, the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year last season, has seen a surge in his playing time, underscored by being in the starting lineup for the first time in Wednesday’s loss to San Diego State. Marble came off the bench in that game to play a season-high 24 minutes, the only non-starter to play as many as 10 minutes.

The alignment is expected to continue when the Cowboys host UNLV at the AA in a 5 p.m., Saturday game.

Foster has played in all but one of the Cowboys first 17 games, and after seeing a season-high 33 minutes of playing time against the Aztecs is averaging 20.4 minutes per game

“I said, `I am going to go with my five best players to start the game,” Edwards said of the decision to insert Foster. “I think (Foster) is among our top five or has the potential to grow into something so I’d rather go that route.”

With center Tyler Morman, who opened the season sidelined by concussion protocol having suffered a head injury when he made his first start for the Cowboys at Denver on Dec. 21 and ruled out for the rest of the year, Edwards made the adjustment to a four-guard lineup.

And he maintained that approach in calling on Marble as the primary bench player.

“He has looked better in practice,” said Edwards. “He has trimmed a little bit in the weight department as well. “My thing is when I put you out there I have to see something to put you back in. If I don’t see anything it tells me that it is going to be hard to put you back in.

“I gave him a compliment about that earlier in the year and thought he was going in that direction. At the same time you get that opportunity as a young person and think, `coach likes me.’ And you kind of regress. I thought he had a moment of that.”

In a Nov. 26 game against TCU in a tournament in Las Vegas, Marble came off the bench to play 16 minutes. He had two rebounds, but missed his only shot from the floor and had one assist. He did not appear in three of the next five games, and had five minutes of court time combined in the two other games.

Last Saturday at Colorado State, however, he was on the floor for 17 minutes, which led to the extended time against San Diego State.

“Lately,” Edwards said, “he has been working hard.”

They both have gotten the attention of their older teammates.

“They have made the most of the situation,” said Hunter Maldanado, a redshirt sophomore who has become the Cowboys’ go-to guy. “Any player, if you get in for two minutes or minutes has to be ready. They have done that, both in practice and on the court, and the coaches see that.”

They provide a glimmer of hope for a Cowboy basketball future, a concession Edwards has made without regard to his own situation.